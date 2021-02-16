Alan Pergament: NBC's 'Young Rock' is rock-solid; Kenan Thompson is likable, but 'Kenan' is not

In a videoconference interview, Johnson said the series is “truly a love letter to professional wrestling, which is a business that I grew up in and a business that I've loved all of my life and learned some of my most valuable, while very unorthodox, lessons coming out of the world of pro wrestling, so to be able to highlight and showcase these men who were, in essence, my superheroes. They didn't wear capes when I was a little boy.”

He added his relationship with his father “was incredibly complicated, that was fueled by tough love.”

“My dad was kicked out of his house at 13 and he was homeless, so that then shaped the man who then raised me. And in that complication, then came an extraordinary life that was full of travel. I lived in 13 different states by the time I was 13 years old. I also lived in New Zealand. There was so much breadth to this life that I had.”

He reflected on the benefits of looking back at his life.

“The series has really allowed in a way me to appreciate those hard times that much more,” said Johnson. “We all go through these tough times. And sometimes when we're going through tough times like this, sometimes when you're in it, you're in the bubble. Sometimes when you see somebody else going through it, it just adds. It just gives a different perspective.