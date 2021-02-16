Alan Pergament: NBC's 'Young Rock' is rock-solid; Kenan Thompson is likable, but 'Kenan' is not

Buffalo Bills fans were upset when comedian Kevin Hart made what they felt was a disparaging reference about rock-solid wide receiver Cole Beasley on the NFL Honors program the night before the Super Bowl.
Hart jokingly was making an analogy to who would be the MVP in the “Jumanji” movies he co-starred in opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
"Who wrote that?" Hart said. "No, it would be me."
"Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Cole Beasley ... At best, Cole Beasley," Hart continued. "Whatever. No disrespect Cole, but you get what I'm trying to say. I don't know why they would think it would go to Dwayne."
I know Bills fans felt it was disrespectful to the wide receiver who played with a fracture in one of his legs during the Bills playoff run. It wasn’t funny. But it was hardly disrespectful.
Hart was comparing Beasley to a huge, bankable movie star whose life story is the premise of a promising new NBC sitcom, “Young Rock,” that premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate.
The premise is that the adult Johnson is sitting down with an interviewer played by Randall Park to describe the mistakes he made in three different phrases of his childhood (played by Adrian Grouix, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu) as the son of a pro wrestling star before making a 2032 run for the president.
Don’t laugh. Stranger things have happened than a presidential run by The Rock.
I’d say being compared to a future presidential candidate is hardly disrespectful.
You could compare “Young Rock” to the sitcom based on Chris Rock’s childhood “Everybody Hates Chris.”
“Everybody Loves The Rock” could be the title of Johnson’s series. He is a charmer who grew up around his dad’s pals – The Iron Sheik and Andre the Giant among them – and was taught to never use the F-word – as in professional wrestling is fake.
Dwayne’s dad, Rocky Johnson, taught him the need to be “working the gimmick,” a philosophy that got him in hot water when he moved from California to Bethlehem, Pa., and was mistaken for an undercover cop because he had a mustache when he was a teenager.
Young Johnson pretended to be rich to impress girls, pretended to be named Tomas instead of Dwayne and used the “five-finger discount” to add to his wardrobe.
By the end of the pilot, The Rock realizes the best gimmick is to be his charming self.
That gimmick in “Young Rock” works. No one needs to tell Johnson to break a leg. The show doesn’t need any luck. It is sweet, charming and has enough funny moments to make it a bigger winner than any of the “Jumanji” movies or professional wrestling storylines.
In a videoconference interview, Johnson said the series is “truly a love letter to professional wrestling, which is a business that I grew up in and a business that I've loved all of my life and learned some of my most valuable, while very unorthodox, lessons coming out of the world of pro wrestling, so to be able to highlight and showcase these men who were, in essence, my superheroes. They didn't wear capes when I was a little boy.”
He added his relationship with his father “was incredibly complicated, that was fueled by tough love.”
“My dad was kicked out of his house at 13 and he was homeless, so that then shaped the man who then raised me. And in that complication, then came an extraordinary life that was full of travel. I lived in 13 different states by the time I was 13 years old. I also lived in New Zealand. There was so much breadth to this life that I had.”
He reflected on the benefits of looking back at his life.
“The series has really allowed in a way me to appreciate those hard times that much more,” said Johnson. “We all go through these tough times. And sometimes when we're going through tough times like this, sometimes when you're in it, you're in the bubble. Sometimes when you see somebody else going through it, it just adds. It just gives a different perspective.
“We didn't want to take the traditional route or the typical route of what you might think this could be. But, still, let's talk about the complications. Let's reveal things. But then also, very important, let's talk about the good stuff. Because there was so much good stuff now when I look back at it and the good stuff of growing up in this wild world with these characters who are larger than life, who, all of these men and women.”
He added he also felt it was important to showcase diversity.
“It was important for us to be real and authentic and this, it is my life and it is who I am. And I'm half Samoan and half Black and that combination and considering the families that came together in the world of pro wrestling.”
Johnson’s show is the lead-in for “Kenan,” the new sitcom starring “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson that premieres at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on WGRZ-TV.
It took three different scripts before the writers settled on making Thompson the co-host of a morning show in Georgia who is still mourning the death of his wife while raising two young children with the help of his father-in-law (played by Don Johnson) and his brother (Chris Redd of “SNL”).
Thompson is nothing but likable and you will root for his character to succeed and overcome an inappropriate, sexist comment about childbirth he made on his morning show alongside a female co-anchor.
He initially doesn’t want to share his personal troubles and grief with his audience before reluctantly giving in to show his human side for the sake of ratings.
The pilot script included jokes about Michael Jackson, the movie “The Green Book” and the TV series “This Is Us” that would have worked on “SNL” two years ago.
By episode’s end, you won’t be surprised to learn that Kenan is redeemed.
Thompson is one of my favorite “SNL” characters. I really wanted to like his show. But everything about it seems, well, there is an F-word for it: Forced.
In a video call, Thompson said he planned to go back and forth between Los Angeles, where the show is filmed, and New York City, where “SNL” is performed on weekends as long as he is able to.
The good news for his “SNL” fans is it would be very surprising if flying back and forth was going to be a long-term problem.