Alan Pergament: NBC's Tirico, Collinsworth keep nation interested in Bills game missing 'wow' factor

Play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen had something in common during the Bills’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

They both seemed determined to keep nationwide TV viewers watching a game between the smallest TV market teams in the National Football League when it looked to be over at halftime with the Bills holding a 24-7 lead.

Tirico gave viewers a reason to stay at the end of the first half after analyst Cris Collinsworth said the Bills believe they can score every time they have the ball.

“It is why Buffalo is so fun to watch on TV,” said Tirico. “Each snap makes you feel like you may see the best touchdown of the year.”

Allen gave viewers a reason to stay, too.

He looked every bit the nicknames given him in the first half of “Hulk with an arm” (by an unnamed Packer) and “Roy Hobbs” (by NBC studio analyst Jason Garrett) because he is a natural.

But the Josh Allen in the first half seemed to change into Halloween clothing in the second half to impersonate quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Mac Jones, who struggled in New England’s win over the New York Jets carried on WIVB-TV Sunday afternoon.

Allen, who is as tough on himself as any sportswriter, acknowledged he wasn’t at his best in the second half by telling “SNF” sideline reporter Melissa Stark the victory was “gross” in his postgame interview.

It’s a measure of the Bills’ success that it has a quarterback who is so hard on himself after a 10-point win against his idol, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

The second half didn’t have any of the amazing plays that Tirico suggested could happen at any time and wasn’t much fun for Bills fans to watch, except to hear all the compliments from the play-by-play announcer.

Allen’s two second-half interceptions made the final minutes a little scary for Bills fans, who until then had very little to complain about other than a statement made by Collinsworth with about 11 minutes left in the game.

“If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan you just want them to make the playoffs,” said Collinsworth. “One more chance to be 13 seconds better than they were a season ago in that brutal loss to Kansas City because this team has all the talent to go anywhere and do anything they want this season.”

Some Bills fans apparently only heard the first part of the statement and thought, “playoffs? We want more than that.”

Playing the Collinsworth interpreter, he was trying to say to get where NFL teams want to go you have to first make the playoffs.

Collinsworth also kept viewers interested in the game with some sharp commentary.

But he did seem to make some contradictory statements in trying to build suspense.

A few minutes after he said it was the first time he thought an Aaron Rodgers’ team could be blown out, he was describing how the Packers could win the game by running the ball down the Bills’ throat.

In other words, it was going to be a blowout Bills win or it wasn’t.

Overall, Tirico and Collinsworth had strong performances in a game that didn’t have the “wow” factor that the Bills’ season opening victory over the Los Angeles Rams had on NBC on Sept. 8.

Tirico spread a good deal of Buffalove, noting that “even when the Bills aren’t good, these are great, great fans.” Added Collinsworth: “Buffalo and Green Bay fans.”

Tirico, who has a great excitement level on key plays, also illustrated his attention to detail by giving an extensive summary of Packers’ backup linebacker and Buffalo native Isaiah McDuffie and his father Steve as Isaiah got a bigger share of playing time than expected. “It happens when you come back to your hometown,” said Tirico.

As strong as Tirico’s performance was, I wish he had asked Collinsworth his opinion when the Packers went for it on fourth down and short yardage early in the game rather than try a long field goal or punt.

He did ask the analyst the second time Packers coach Matt LaFleur passed up a field goal to go for it on fourth down and one yard to go with his team behind, 27-10.

“You want to go for a touchdown?” asked Tirico.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Absolutely,” replied Collinsworth.

The fourth down failed. The Packers absolutely could have used that field goal in the final minutes when they were trailing 27-17 and decided to try a field goal that would have cut the lead to seven in the final minute before attempting an onside kick. It became moot when Mason Crosby missed the field goal.

Collinsworth quickly noted a poor snap might have had something to do with Crosby’s miss.

He also was sharp in noting relatively early in the game that Rodgers didn’t have any weapons at wide receiver and wasn’t getting adequate pass protection so the Packers essentially had to rely on running the ball even when 17 points behind.

“The ability to create pressure without blitzing is a scary thing,” Collinsworth said of the Bills.

And he understood the Packers’ defensive strategy aimed at daring the Bills to run rather than have Allen pass. “When you have a great quarterback and receivers, this is what you do – back off.”

Now on to more highlights of the telecast:

Mischief! Mayhem! Mafia! NBC turns to Dateline correspondent for terrific Bills-Packers opening Keith Morrison, who has been with "Dateline" since 1995, will introduce the game with a narration on the football culture in Western New York and passion – and pain – of Bills fans.

The Narrator: Who didn’t love the opening from Keith Morrison, Matthew Perry’s stepfather and “Dateline” and podcast host, describing the Bills experience at Highmark Stadium as “mayhem, mischief and mafia.”

The Poser: That wasn’t the most flattering nickname given to Allen after he got what Collinsworth referred to as “the Rodgers treatment” after he was shown on TV wearing a San Diego Padres uniform at a baseball playoff game. Collinsworth said Rodgers sent Allen a message. “You’re a poser. You aren’t a Padres fan. Give me a break.” It was all in good fun between friends. No one in Buffalo would call Allen, who seems real in all interactions, a poser.

Paging Denny Greene: At halftime, host Maria Taylor repeated to Tony Dungy a line Dungy said earlier made famous by his late mentor, Greene: “They (the Bills) are who we thought they are.” Not in the second half.

Stadium Report: Tirico gave a quick update with visuals on the Bills plans for a new stadium.

Tunnel Vision: NBC’s cameras caught Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packer cornerback Jaire Alexander engaging in what seemed to be less-than-friendly conversation going up the tunnel from the locker room that the teams share to get to the game. That later led to Tirico’s best line of the night. “I hope there are two tunnels” in the new stadium.

Biting His Tongue: Diggs was shown sticking his tongue out and suggesting he bit it after he emerged from the medical tent following a long reception. It apparently was the only time he bit his tongue all day considering all the jarring he did with Alexander. The wide receiver had a strong game, beating Rasul Douglas twice for long gains after Collinsworth noted that Douglas was misused defending slot receivers.

Great History: Collinsworth described the Bills offense in historic terms, comparing it “to some of the great teams.”

Zebra Report: Collinsworth sort of bit his tongue when viewing a questionable offensive pass interference call that cost the Packers a touchdown. “It is that kind of night for the Packers,” he said. After Allen’s first touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, the analyst suggested Diggs looked like he moved early, but referee expert Joe Parry seemed to think it was OK.

Milano Report: He no longer is underrated. He has been called that on just about every telecast of a Bills game. “Milano is starting to make a name for himself,” said Collinsworth.

Great Dane: Collinsworth praised Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who has taken on a larger role since the injury to Tre’ Davious White that has kept him sidelined so far this season. “He is playing sensational,” said Collinsworth. Jinx. It wasn’t too long before Jackson was given a holding penalty that negated a Bills sack and extended the Packers' first touchdown drive. Collinsworth also heavily praised Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver.

The Green Bay Sweep: Collinsworth noted the famed Packer sweep that old timers remember has turned from a running play into a short passing play.

Predictions: Seven of the eight NBC experts picked the Bills to win in a pregame show that emphasized how big a favorite the Bills were to win.

Fantasy Report: NBC’s fantasy expert Matthew Berry didn’t think Allen would throw for more than 330-349 yards because he might not play the entire second half, which presumed a Bills blowout that didn’t happen. Allen threw for 218 yards.

Best Graphic: The sign in which a hurdling Allen is above the street sign at “Wellington and Hurdle” was put on display, with Tirico noting that Hertel Avenue was changed to Hurdle Avenue after Allen’s hurdle in the victory over Kansas City. Runner-up: The one titled “Stinky Cheese,” which described the woes of the 3-5 Packers.

The Catch: Collinsworth described the Rodgers’ touchdown to Romeo Doubs “as good and as tough a catch as you will see this season.” It showed the Packers needed to do something extraordinary to score against the Bills.

The Shove: Tirico was sharp to suggest that Packers linebacker Quay Walker might be tossed after a sideline incident with Bills practice player Zach Davidson before it happened. But he and Collinsworth initially wondered if Walker was only reacting to Davidson doing something that led him to shove the Bill. The replay showed that Davidson had no ill intent against Walker. “The guy on the sideline was surprised he was the one who got shoved,” said Collinsworth after looking at the replay. You can’t blame Walker for feeling it was an unjust punishment for an overreaction. Tirico quickly noted losing Walker was tough for the Pack since he had a season-high 13 tackles the week before.

The ‘90s Are Calling: The pressure on Rodgers was so great that Collinsworth cracked that “everyone but Bruce Smith is in the backfield.” When Bills fans booed a Packer that they thought was faking an injury to stop the clock late in the game, Collinsworth said the Bills used to do that “blatantly” in the old days. Tirico added teams did the same thing against the Bills during the '90s.

Weather Report: In the pregame, Dungy noted it was “the calmest I’ve ever seen the wind in Buffalo.” Tirico’s weather report: “You can’t ask for a better October night.” Most Bills fans leaving Highmark Stadium would agree with that assessment even with the “gross” second half when they weren’t who Bills fans thought they were.