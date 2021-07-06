 Skip to main content
Alan Pergament: NBC's Smith hits a home run on story about Blue Jays playing in Buffalo
Alan Pergament: NBC's Smith hits a home run on story about Blue Jays playing in Buffalo

Blue Jays Rays (copy)

Buffalo's welcome of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays was the subject of a story Tuesday morning on "Today."

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

NBC News correspondent Harry Smith hit a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. size home run for Buffalo Tuesday on the morning program “Today” carried on WGRZ-TV.

His five-minute report on the Toronto Blue Jays playing games across the border at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field because Covid-19 prevented them from playing at home was a beautifully crafted blending of pictures, history and words.

He compared the Blue Jays to being “a little like the Flying Dutchmen, the mythical ship doomed to never return home.”

And later, noting the Blue Jays hope to return home shortly, he said the Jay games here should be viewed not like something that lasts forever but “more like a summer romance” and “something to be treasured, an affair to remember.”

Smith’s story, part of a feature series “Mr. Smith Goes To…” included interviews with Blue Jay president Mark Shapiro, manager Charlie Montoyo, players Cavan Biggio and Jordan Romano, former Buffalo Bison general manager Mike Billoni and fans in Buffalo.

Shapiro noted that the games being played here would be part of Toronto and Buffalo history. Romano spoke of the support from Buffalo fans, saying “we’re kind of getting the Bills Mafia on our side.”

Smith’s story also included praise of Buffalo architecture and remembrance of the filming of the classic baseball movie “The Natural” starring Robert Redford as Roy Hobbs. Billoni gave Smith one of the hand-sanded Wonderboy bats crafted for Redford, which led to the newsman taking a swing while vocalizing the Randy Newman theme music of the film.

After the filmed portion of the story ended, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer asked if this “opened the door” for a major league team in Buffalo.

Smith gave an honest answer that was likely the only part that Buffalonians didn’t love.

“I’m not so sure, they need a bigger metropolitan area,” said Smith.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

