Alan Pergament: NBC's Smith hits a home run on story about Blue Jays playing in Buffalo

NBC News correspondent Harry Smith hit a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. size home run for Buffalo Tuesday on the morning program “Today” carried on WGRZ-TV.
His five-minute report on the Toronto Blue Jays playing games across the border at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field because Covid-19 prevented them from playing at home was a beautifully crafted blending of pictures, history and words.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Toronto @BlueJays have been playing their home games in Buffalo, New York. @HarrySmith takes a closer look at how the Blue Jays landed in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/tVrssAVpoT— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2021
He compared the Blue Jays to being “a little like the Flying Dutchmen, the mythical ship doomed to never return home.”
And later, noting the Blue Jays hope to return home shortly, he said the Jay games here should be viewed not like something that lasts forever but “more like a summer romance” and “something to be treasured, an affair to remember.”
Smith’s story, part of a feature series “Mr. Smith Goes To…” included interviews with Blue Jay president Mark Shapiro, manager Charlie Montoyo, players Cavan Biggio and Jordan Romano, former Buffalo Bison general manager Mike Billoni and fans in Buffalo.
Shapiro noted that the games being played here would be part of Toronto and Buffalo history. Romano spoke of the support from Buffalo fans, saying “we’re kind of getting the Bills Mafia on our side.”
Smith’s story also included praise of Buffalo architecture and remembrance of the filming of the classic baseball movie “The Natural” starring Robert Redford as Roy Hobbs. Billoni gave Smith one of the hand-sanded Wonderboy bats crafted for Redford, which led to the newsman taking a swing while vocalizing the Randy Newman theme music of the film.