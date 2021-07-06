Alan Pergament: NBC's Smith hits a home run on story about Blue Jays playing in Buffalo

NBC News correspondent Harry Smith hit a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. size home run for Buffalo Tuesday on the morning program “Today” carried on WGRZ-TV.

His five-minute report on the Toronto Blue Jays playing games across the border at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field because Covid-19 prevented them from playing at home was a beautifully crafted blending of pictures, history and words.

He compared the Blue Jays to being “a little like the Flying Dutchmen, the mythical ship doomed to never return home.”

And later, noting the Blue Jays hope to return home shortly, he said the Jay games here should be viewed not like something that lasts forever but “more like a summer romance” and “something to be treasured, an affair to remember.”

Smith’s story, part of a feature series “Mr. Smith Goes To…” included interviews with Blue Jay president Mark Shapiro, manager Charlie Montoyo, players Cavan Biggio and Jordan Romano, former Buffalo Bison general manager Mike Billoni and fans in Buffalo.

Shapiro noted that the games being played here would be part of Toronto and Buffalo history. Romano spoke of the support from Buffalo fans, saying “we’re kind of getting the Bills Mafia on our side.”