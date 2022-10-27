Alan Pergament: NBC's Mike Tirico sees Packers' woes as adding drama to Sunday night game with Bills

Before the National Football League season began with the Buffalo Bills trouncing the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico seemed just as excited by the Bills’ “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the Green Bay Packers several weeks away.

“Most people see Buffalo on the schedule, and they're wondering what the weather's going to be,” said Tirico in September. “I just can't wait to get there to do a game with the Packers and Aaron Rodgers at Orchard Park on Halloween weekend.”

Sunday’s weather for the game carried on NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) is predicted to be fine, even unseasonably warm for the end of October in the high 50s and low 60s.

Meanwhile, the Packers have been unseasonably poor, coming in a double-digit underdog with a three-game losing streak that has led to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticizing unnamed teammates.

“Darn Packers,” joked Tirico. “Although it does it add to the drama. They're a little desperate. When you have a team that loses three games, three games and four games over the last three seasons and they've already lost four games before Halloween, that's a problem. So it's a very different and desperate Green Bay team than we thought we'd see coming in.”

He expects the scene at Highmark Stadium on Halloween eve to be scary good as the Bills play their first “Sunday Night Football” game before a crowd since a 56-10 shellacking by New England 15 years ago that then-Patriot quarterback Tom Brady subsequently described as his perfect game.

“The atmosphere should be great,” said Tirico. “The atmosphere in Buffalo is great for a 1 o’clock Sunday game. So to add a full day, good weather, team playing great and one of the flagship franchises in the league in the Packers coming in and they come in once every eight years. Put all of that together and wherever that ceiling is for the atmosphere for a game in Buffalo, it’ll be right there.”

Since the Bills and Packers have already appeared on "SNF," Tirico said this is a relatively easier game to prepare for.

“I've seen a lot of both teams,” said Tirico, who watched Green Bay’s loss to Washington last Sunday before calling the Miami-Pittsburgh game.

“That's a huge advantage by Sunday afternoon, you've already watched next week's opponent. And I think I've seen almost every Green Bay game and almost every Buffalo game this year.”

He isn’t buying the idea that the 38-year-old Rodgers, the league’s most valuable player for the last two years, is the problem with the Packers.

“He can play better,” said Tirico. “He'll be the first to tell you that. They lack explosiveness at wide receiver. I don’t want to say it's that simple but that is most of it. They have instability on their offensive line with multiple different starting groups and a lack of explosive plays from their wide receivers. That's their problem right now.

“I think the story going in from a national perspective is I think we're all surprised to see what Green Bay has done,” added Tirico.

The chances in September that the Bills would be double-digit favorites against Green Bay were about equal to it being 75 degrees in Western New York in late October.

“I think the Bills have been as good if not better than people thought and the Packers have nowhere near as good as we thought,” said Tirico. “But we see plenty of teams rally around games like this, right? There are a bunch of guys in Green Bay who played in a lot of big games over the years still on that roster and their defense is good. We fall asleep on the defenses at times because of all the attention to the quarterbacks. This Packers defense has had, at least for me, a pretty decent start to the season… So I wouldn't fall asleep on this team just yet in terms of that.

“The one thing they have done the last three weeks is teams haven't been able to run on them at all … It's not as though this is a franchise that is really struggling all the way across the board. I think with some timely offensive plays, this would be a 5-2 team with some help for Rodgers at wide receiver.”

On the flip side to the Packers' woes, the story of quarterback Josh Allen and the 5-1 Bills couldn’t be more upbeat.

“Certainly on the Buffalo side they come off as good a win as anyone's had this year at Kansas City, and have looked really good,” said Tirico.

“You can easily make the argument nobody's had a better start to their season than Josh Allen and that's not just stats as you watch games. It's a very unique skill set, and I kind of like when he doesn't run all the time. It feels like he's starting to be selective, more selective about it.

“Save it for the big moments and let's face it, it is the Packers, national TV, Aaron Rodgers, these will be big moment games where you're going to see Josh Allen just take off and do the things that few other quarterbacks in this league can do. A power runner with speed. And as big an arm as anybody has. That (98-yard) Gabe Davis TV against Pittsburgh … brought me out of my chair. That was a ‘wow’ play that few of any human beings on planet Earth can make.”

He added the Bills have played all good teams, with the possible exception of Pittsburgh, who they routed 38-3.

“I think they’ve put the most impressive set of results up in their first six games as any other team in the league so far,” said Tirico. “And that includes (undefeated) Philadelphia.

“Buffalo has been really good. And, in some cases, dominating against some good teams. They've done exactly what people thought they would this season. And there aren't many teams you can say that about in the NFL right now.”

Before the season, the early part of the Bills schedule was supposed to be the toughest part for the Bills.

“Here's the thing, right?” warned Tirico. “We thought that. Now when you look, both games against the Jets look a little more difficult than we thought they would. Minnesota looks really tough. The Vikings look very good. And you saw Chicago last night, right. You get Chicago and Cincinnati.

“So those games, now that you have seen a good sampling of these teams, they don't look quote, ‘as winnable, as easy’ let's say. But yes, their schedule is undoubtedly front loaded, and they look really, really good for the first part.”

In other words, there are no sure things in the NFL.

However, there appears to be one sure thing Sunday. Tirico will figure out a way to mention his alma mater, Syracuse University, during the game as he did in the Rams game and has done in about half of this year’s "SNF" games. Syracuse, a surprising 6-1, hosts Notre Dame Saturday.

“Given the geography it's easy this time around,” said Tirico of mentioning Syracuse. ‘“We'll get something in there somehow.”