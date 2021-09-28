Alan Pergament: NBC's 'La Brea' premiering tonight is the pits

More Applebaum on the creation of the series: “The genesis of the idea was just an image of a sinkhole opening in the middle of Los Angeles, and it was just an image that I couldn't shake. And I had never seen a show open that way with something so dramatic. And I knew I wanted that to start the story but didn't know anything else. But started asking so many questions about why does the sinkhole open? Where does it go? Who are the people that fall in? And then, once you’re starting with those questions, you start to create a world of characters in situations. And then from there, you know, a thousand other things happen, but it really just started with an image.