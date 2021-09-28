Alan Pergament: NBC's 'La Brea' premiering tonight is the pits

After a year of a pandemic, hurricanes and out-of-control fires, NBC apparently has decided what America needs is a disaster series.
Along the way, the new drama “La Brea” premiering on WGRZ-TV at 9 tonight provides some unintentional laughs about the absurdity of the situation.
The pilot shot largely in Melbourne, Australia, certainly grabs your attention as it heads to a “Jurassic Park”-like world that has attracted the radar of Homeland Security for some mysterious reason.
A helicopter parent, Eve Harris (Natalie Zea), driving her daughter and son to school gets a significant roadblock in the form of a massive sinkhole near the La Brea Tar Pits that sends two of them to another world far from the Wilshire Boulevard sign that Eve sees upon arrival down below.
The disastrous event sends her estranged husband Gavin (Eoin Macken), a former U.S. Air Force pilot, in full savior mode with the help of an unusual ability to see things. Jon Seda also is aboard as a doctor who is a calming influence on the frightened people dealing with the disaster.
Viewers can see and hear things coming, too, including terrible dialogue and wooden acting.
Eve’s son, Josh (Jack Martin), asks the questions on the minds of everyone who has fallen in the hole. “Where the hell are we? What the hell is going on?”
There are some birds flying. Soon, there will be wolves and then even scarier animals. But the most frightening thing of all is the dialogue.
I presume one line was intentionally meant to be funny. “Maybe, we’re just in an episode of ‘Lost,’ ” says one guy.
Hardly.
Dad to the child who stayed above ground: “My gut is telling me something is going on.”
And then this classic near the end, “You can’t control everything. Everything is just life.”
By then, my gut was telling me to abandon ship.
Here is a mini-review of the pilot, along with my chance of watching if this was a streaming series and more than one episode was available to judge.
You’ll Like It If: You enjoy watching ordinary people trying to survive unnatural circumstances by creating a family bond and can suspend disbelief and enjoy the ride.
You’ll Hate It If: You expect even disaster series to have decent acting and credible dialogue.
Quotes from a Zoom conference call with the nation’s TV critics: From creator David Applebaum when asked if he could give viewers assurance they will get things wrapped up since NBC’s previous sci-fi series “Manifest” and “Debris” were canceled before a resolution: “As far as whether a show gets canceled or not, that's not something that, really, I can think about. Those are decisions that are made beyond me. So, my focus is really just on trying to make an entertaining show and trying to garner an enthusiastic fan base, which we know is out there and we're excited for them to see the show.”
Translation: No assurance.
More Applebaum on the creation of the series: “The genesis of the idea was just an image of a sinkhole opening in the middle of Los Angeles, and it was just an image that I couldn't shake. And I had never seen a show open that way with something so dramatic. And I knew I wanted that to start the story but didn't know anything else. But started asking so many questions about why does the sinkhole open? Where does it go? Who are the people that fall in? And then, once you’re starting with those questions, you start to create a world of characters in situations. And then from there, you know, a thousand other things happen, but it really just started with an image.
“The main selling point was there's certainly this spectacle of people surviving in a strange and primeval land that has scope and scale. But, really, what's at the heart of it all is this family that is torn apart by this sinkhole. And it's that emotional connection to the show, which, I think, is what people responded to the most."
Outlook: I’d rather watch all the seasons of “Lost” and all the “Jurassic Park” movies over again than one more episode of this disastrous series. But the opening five minutes is intense and there’s a lot of action so I know it will appeal to some people. My chance of watching a second episode if it had been available is 1 out of 10.