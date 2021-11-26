Alan Pergament: NBC's Brees is a very knowledgeable analyst who curbs his enthusiasm

Best Statistic: Allen was 23 of 28 passing and since two passes were intercepted that meant only three of his passes hit the ground. And two of the three were intentionally thrown at the ground when the Saints covered screen passes.

Best Tidbit: Early in the game, Tirico noted that Siemian’s parents were from Western New York and he has spent some Thanksgivings here. Who knew?

Best Line: Tirico talked about how well Bills Mafia travels many times, but two times were especially worth mentioning. At the start of the game, he said, “Forget Mardi Gras. It is Mafia Gras.” Near the finish, Tirico added: “Bills Mafia brought more road fans to a game in New Orleans than I ever remember seeing.”

Hey, Some Credit Here: In describing a replay of the 23-yard touchdown by Matt Breida after a short pass, Brees credited the Bills left guard with a good block but didn’t mention Ike Boettger by name. You’d think an ex-QB would go out of his way to praise a lineman. If Boettger had been a Saint, Brees probably would have known his name. Boettger was identified when he was illegally downfield and the penalty negated an Allen TD pass to Knox before his second interception.