Alan Pergament: Nation's TV critics honor 'Ted Lasso,' 'Framing Britney Spears' in annual awards

In what is assuredly a preview of Sunday’s Emmy Awards, the Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” was given three awards this week for its first season from the Television Critics Association (TCA) in its 37th annual awards.
The show starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach hired by the owner of an England soccer team (played by Hannah Waddingham) to lose as revenge against her former husband was named outstanding new program, outstanding achievement in comedy and program of the year.
The comedy, which is premiering the ninth episode of its second season on Friday, has been renewed for a third season.
The TCA, of which I am one of more than 200 members in the United States and Canada, honors television shows in different categories than the Emmys and doesn’t separate them by gender. It also gives out fewer awards than the Emmys.
Actress Jean Smart was honored for individual achievement in comedy for her starring turn as a Las Vegas comedienne in the HBO Max comedy “Hacks” and was given a career achievement award.
The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears” carried on FX and FX on Hulu was honored for outstanding achievement in news and information.
Michaela Coel, the creator, writer, executive producer and star of the HBO series “I May Destroy You,” was honored for individual achievement in drama.
HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” earned its third straight award for outstanding achievement in variety, talk or sketch.
Notably, the only broadcast network series honored by critics was “Golden Girls,” which ended its run on NBC 19 years ago. It was given the Heritage Award.
“Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV critic for Salon. “The fact that comedic shows reigned supreme at the 2021 TCA Awards is a testament to this. From the folksy humor of ‘Ted Lasso’ and the sharp takes of ‘Hacks’, to the timeless laughs of ‘The Golden Girls’, this season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times. We are excited to honor these outstanding programs as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards."
Here is the list of TCA Award recipients:
• Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You," HBO)
• Individual Achievement In Comedy: Jean Smart (“Hacks," HBO Max)
• Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: “Framing Britney Spears" (FX/FX On Hulu)
• Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: “Couples Therapy" (Showtime), “Deaf U" (Netflix)
• Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: “The Baby-Sitters Club" (Netflix)
• Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)
• Outstanding New Program: “Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
• Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: “Mare of Easttown" (HBO)
• Outstanding Achievement In Drama: “The Crown" (Netflix)
• Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
• Program of the Year: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
• Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart
• Heritage Award: “The Golden Girls"
The Emmy Awards will be carried at 8 p.m. Sunday on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate with Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood") as host.
The Emmys for guest actors in series were given out last Sunday in a program that will air at 8 p.m. Saturday on cable's FXX that focuses on awards given in categories that traditionally aren't part of the broadcast network program.
Dave Chappelle was named outstanding guest actor in a comedy and Maya Rudolph was named outstanding guest actress in a comedy. Both awards were given for their performances as hosts on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."