Alan Pergament: Nation's TV critics honor 'Ted Lasso,' 'Framing Britney Spears' in annual awards

In what is assuredly a preview of Sunday’s Emmy Awards, the Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” was given three awards this week for its first season from the Television Critics Association (TCA) in its 37th annual awards.

The show starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach hired by the owner of an England soccer team (played by Hannah Waddingham) to lose as revenge against her former husband was named outstanding new program, outstanding achievement in comedy and program of the year.

The comedy, which is premiering the ninth episode of its second season on Friday, has been renewed for a third season.

The TCA, of which I am one of more than 200 members in the United States and Canada, honors television shows in different categories than the Emmys and doesn’t separate them by gender. It also gives out fewer awards than the Emmys.

Actress Jean Smart was honored for individual achievement in comedy for her starring turn as a Las Vegas comedienne in the HBO Max comedy “Hacks” and was given a career achievement award.

The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears” carried on FX and FX on Hulu was honored for outstanding achievement in news and information.