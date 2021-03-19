Alan Pergament: National Comedy Center in Jamestown gets big boost from Rob Reiner on 'Today'

This is what I’m thinking:
The National Comedy Center in Jamestown received a nice boost of free advertising this morning on NBC’s “Today” during a segment honoring the late comedy legend Carl Reiner that featured Carl's son Rob.
Rob Reiner, an actor-director, reminisced about his father's career with Carl’s best friend Mel Brooks in the segment with reporter Harry Smith.
Rob Reiner proceeded to note that the National Comedy Center will have a special Carl Reiner wing that will include his 15 Emmy awards, his scripts and other memorabilia.
Rob Reiner also explained the history of the National Comedy Center, saying it was located there because it was the birthplace of the late comedy legend Lucille Ball.
Carl Reiner, whose many credits included being the creator and a supporting actor in the classic “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and making several films with Steve Martin, including “The Jerk,” died on June 29, 2020, at the age of 98.
My first thoughts after looking at the record National Football League television deal worth more than $100 billion over 11 years: It is a great deal for small market teams like the Buffalo Bills since all NFL teams share national TV revenue equally. A small market like Buffalo can’t get near the amount of money that larger market teams get from ticket sales, suites and local TV and radio revenue, so the higher the national shared revenue the better.
The deal also makes clear that the NFL sees the future – though not in the next decade – in streaming, with Amazon Prime, NBC’s Peacock, Viacom/CBS’ Paramount+ and Disney’s ESPN+ all either getting some exclusive games or additional NFL programming.
If CBS, ABC and Fox eventually lose a more significant amount of games to streaming, it wouldn't be good for those NFL fans who can’t afford to pay all the monthly charges for streaming sites.
The announcement Thursday that conservative talk show host Dan Bongino is the first potential replacement for the late Rush Limbaugh creates an interesting situation in Buffalo. There are several other candidates to replace Limbaugh’s syndicated radio program.
The announcement said that Bongino, a big supporter of President Trump, has been tapped by Cumulus Radio’s Westwood One to do a three-hour daily show starting May 24 that will start in many large markets.
However, WBEN-AM is an Entercom radio station so it doesn’t necessarily mean it will carry Bongino’s show.
“We will have an announcement in the near future as to how we are handling this,” wrote Tim Holly, the Entercom market manager in Buffalo, in an email response.
In Buffalo, Cumulus owns 103.3 FM the Edge, 97 Rock, WHTT-FM and sports radio station 1270, none of which seem to be a fit for conservative talk radio.
However, Westwood One does make deals to carry its programs on stations it doesn’t own so there is the potential for WBEN to carry Bongino’s show if Entercom decides he is the right candidate among several others to replace Limbaugh.
According to the New York Times, Bongino is a former police officer and Secret Service agent who ran and lost three Congressional races as a Republican and made appearances with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars before getting a show on NRA TV, the now-defunct National Rifle Association channel. He eventually became a frequent contributor to Fox News.
Some readers who get their TV stations over-the-air have asked me why they can’t get WNYO-TV (Channel 49) anymore.
According to WNYO General Manager Nick Magnini, the station is using a new technology that requires over-the-air viewers to rescan their channels. Cable or satellite viewers don’t have to do anything.
WKBW-TV, WGRZ-TV, WUTV, WIVB-TV and WNYO all are beginning to begin broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, "a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology."
Viewers are expected to initially see a clearer picture at all the stations, whose owners collaborated to get it done here.
According to a release, “NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development and are designed to enable viewers to immerse themselves in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast. NEXTGEN TV’s evolution will create a whole new dimension to TV viewing, with brilliant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement. Viewers will feel the power of movie theater-quality sound, delivering every voice clearly and offering consistent volume across channels. NEXTGEN TV will also be enhanced with Internet content, providing a wealth of additional information so that viewers can get the most value out of live sports, live news, and live events in real time. It will also offer new and improved ways for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts.”