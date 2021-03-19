Alan Pergament: National Comedy Center in Jamestown gets big boost from Rob Reiner on 'Today'

However, Westwood One does make deals to carry its programs on stations it doesn’t own so there is the potential for WBEN to carry Bongino’s show if Entercom decides he is the right candidate among several others to replace Limbaugh.

According to the New York Times, Bongino is a former police officer and Secret Service agent who ran and lost three Congressional races as a Republican and made appearances with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars before getting a show on NRA TV, the now-defunct National Rifle Association channel. He eventually became a frequent contributor to Fox News.

Some readers who get their TV stations over-the-air have asked me why they can’t get WNYO-TV (Channel 49) anymore.

According to WNYO General Manager Nick Magnini, the station is using a new technology that requires over-the-air viewers to rescan their channels. Cable or satellite viewers don’t have to do anything.

WKBW-TV, WGRZ-TV, WUTV, WIVB-TV and WNYO all are beginning to begin broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, "a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology."

Viewers are expected to initially see a clearer picture at all the stations, whose owners collaborated to get it done here.