Alan Pergament: National article on TV news hiring issues resonates with present, former local staffers

The low salaries and high stress levels of young people working in local broadcasting has been a frequent subject of this column.
The topic is getting increasing and broader public attention thanks to an alarming recent article, “The Local Newsroom Recruitment Crisis,” about those very issues by senior research professor Andrew Heyward of the Knight-Cronkite News Lab out of Arizona State University.
Heyward, who was the president of CBS for about a decade, wrote: “The pipeline of talent for both sides of the camera is drying up.”
He quoted recruiters and communications professors saying people are being driven out of broadcasting because of high stress levels, mental health issues, burnout and low salaries.
The article explained that reporters, especially in smaller markets, could make much more money by working at fast-food restaurants and retail stores. It added that some reporters in smaller markets take second jobs to survive financially.
Jordan Norkus, WIVB-TV’s new anchor, is a local example. She worked as a bartender and at a gym while being an anchor at her previous stop in Elmira.
Naturally, Heyward’s story resonated with present and former Buffalo TV anchor-reporters.
Kate Welshofer, the St. Bonaventure University graduate who headlines her own WGRZ-TV program “Most Buffalo” after 20 years working in cable news, tweeted: “Worth the read … unfortunately, I think local news knows what’s wrong with it & has for a long time. It’s just not profitable to fix it. From college, we’re groomed to expect the worst & be grateful for the opportunity. It’s always been a toxic setup.”
And that view comes from an extremely popular veteran anchor who likely would have more leverage in salary talks now since she is so important to a revenue-producing, daily hourlong program.
Former WIVB-TV anchor-reporters Katie Olmsted and Erica Brecher, who left the industry to work in public relations jobs for better pay and a better work-life balance raising young children with their husbands, also lived the experiences in the article.
“So much of that article echoed my experience,” Olmsted wrote after I asked her about it. “The news industry is broken. The years of abuse doled out on underpaid, undervalued journalists has eroded the business from the inside out. The emphasis on hiring younger and cheaper talent, chewing them up and spitting them out, then replacing them with younger and cheaper bodies again when they’ve finally had enough was never going to be sustainable long term. Fundamental change is clearly needed to attract and retain the best and brightest to tell our communities’ stories.”
Brecher reacted similarly.
“For at least the last three to five years, local newsroom employees have been trying to sound the alarm on the trends discussed in this article,” she wrote after being asked for comment. “Many to most of us have or had, at some point, talked to managers about being overworked, about the need for more bodies. Ten years ago, I believed news directors were the shield between us and Big Bad Corporate. That they were the people who would fight for us to make sure good journalism and healthy newsrooms prevailed. Today I believe their own power as leaders has been diminished and they’re unable to stand up for us anymore.
“I feel like I’ve been screaming these concerns into a void for years because nothing has changed. It’s only gotten worse … I’m glad this well-researched article is getting some mainstream attention and reaction.”
The people who run local Buffalo TV stations and news departments were less interested in responding.
WGRZ-TV General Manager Jim Toellner declined comment. So did WIVB-TV News Director Lisa Polster.
Only WKBW-TV General Manager Marc Jaromin responded. His station is owned by the E.W. Scripps Company, a group with an intern program associated with the journalism schools at Arizona State and Syracuse.
“Our Buffalo newsrooms are facing the same challenging hiring environment as so many industries,” he wrote. “We have, however, actively embraced the importance of recruiting well and developing talent for years. Our Journalism as a Career Program is an industry leader, successfully engaging young news talent by reimagining career development and accentuating the positive culture opportunities within our multi-platform newsrooms.
“E.W. Scripps has an industry-wide reputation for a strong employee first culture. We believe the best way to address any industry talent drain is to hire well, create a diverse, respectful working environment, invest in development, and promote from within.”
But back to Heyward’s article.
Newsroom coach Kevin Benz was quoted as saying: “If there is one overwhelming challenge that I hear from every news director I talk to, it is that they’re not getting the same quantity of applicants for jobs that are open as we did maybe as little as three or four years ago. And they’re certainly not getting the same quality applicants that they were getting before. It is truly the biggest pain point that I am hearing from news directors across the country.”
Michael Hammond, who recruits for Hubbard Broadcasting, was quoted as saying he was seeking news anchor candidates for five of its six stations.
“You might have trouble finding a producer, but news anchor is the top role you want to be in for most people in journalism. And the fact that we’re just not getting natural applicants is really unusual.”
Heyward noted that in 1999, Bob Papper of Syracuse’s Newhouse School “compared TV news employment to ‘indentured servitude,’ ” and he hasn’t changed his mind since.
“For 10-15 years or more, this industry has grossly underpaid people compared to other options,” Papper was quoted as saying. “And I would argue that the notion that this industry is going to attract the best and the brightest probably hasn’t been true for a long time.”
He added students with high debt have it even tougher. With a Syracuse tuition and room and board costing $70,000 a year, student debt is inevitable for almost all but those in the wealthier families, and it isn’t easy paying it off at starting newsroom salaries.
I once taught a student who went on for a master’s degree from Syracuse at a cost of $60,000 a year only to be hired by a local TV station for about $35,000 a year. She left broadcasting after a year or two.
Heyward followed up with a second article a week later detailing several things that can be done to make working in broadcasting more attractive.
The most obvious remedy on the list: “Pay better.”