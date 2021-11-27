Alan Pergament: National article on TV news hiring issues resonates with present, former local staffers

And that view comes from an extremely popular veteran anchor who likely would have more leverage in salary talks now since she is so important to a revenue-producing, daily hourlong program.

Former WIVB-TV anchor-reporters Katie Olmsted and Erica Brecher, who left the industry to work in public relations jobs for better pay and a better work-life balance raising young children with their husbands, also lived the experiences in the article.

“So much of that article echoed my experience,” Olmsted wrote after I asked her about it. “The news industry is broken. The years of abuse doled out on underpaid, undervalued journalists has eroded the business from the inside out. The emphasis on hiring younger and cheaper talent, chewing them up and spitting them out, then replacing them with younger and cheaper bodies again when they’ve finally had enough was never going to be sustainable long term. Fundamental change is clearly needed to attract and retain the best and brightest to tell our communities’ stories.”

Brecher reacted similarly.