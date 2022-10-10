Alan Pergament: Nantz, Romo don't sweat small stuff, focus on celebrating Bills before Chiefs game

After Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit wide receiver Gabriel Davis with a 62-yard touchdown during the Bills’ 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to show the reaction of play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo in the booth.

Romo got up and raised his hands, which revealed a good deal of perspiration on his shirt under his right arm.

“Oh my God, somebody has to put deodorant on,” said a self-deprecating Romo.

“I’m moving more to my left,” cracked Nantz.

As the telecast broke for a commercial, Nantz delivered this pun: “The game was tight early, but no sweat ever since.”

That turned out to be an understatement as the Bills took a 31-3 first-half lead that led the announcers to start hyping this Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. game against the Kansas City Chiefs even before halftime. They are calling that pivotal game, too.

If you are going to have a complete second half of garbage time, I suppose there is no better way for Bills fans than listening to CBS’ No. 1 team tell them how good their team and management is this season.

With the game essentially over, there was no need to sweat the small stuff. So the announcers launched into nonstop flattery of the Bills when they weren’t hyping Sunday’s game as the rematch of last year’s thrilling Kansas City overtime playoff win over the Bills.

I know many people think Romo talks too much, but Bills fans had to be loving all the praise he and Nantz were throwing the Bills way.

Of course, Allen was deservedly the focus of much of the praise.

As CBS showed first-half highlights of Allen's performance, Romo gave him a new nickname, calling him “Josh the Alien Allen.”

It wasn’t long before Romo was comparing Allen to the days you couldn’t miss a Michael Jordan NBA game because you knew you might be seeing something he did that you might never see again.

• He called some of Allen’s throws “some of the most perfect throws I’ve ever seen.”

• Davis, who earlier had caught a 98-yard touchdown pass, got his share of deserved praise. Nantz said that Allen told the announcers in their pregame conference that the wide receiver was finally back from his ankle injury.

• Linebacker Matt Milano was given an “Under the Radar” award for being a player who doesn’t get the attention he deserves. It may have seemed odd to Bills armchair fans since Milano is praised weekly by every announcer calling Bills games.

• General Manager Brandon Beane was given the star treatment as Romo explained how he devised all the trades to move up to grab Allen with the No.7 pick in the 2018 draft. Nantz added there was a bit of luck involved, since Cleveland picked Baker Mayfield and the New York Jets picked Sam Darnold before Allen was selected.

• Coach Sean McDermott was praised for passing the legendary Marv Levy with the highest winning percentage among all Bills coaches.

• Newly acquired linebacker Von Miller and several other Bills were given their due as the Bills dominated the game that Romo very briefly suggested could be close if Pittsburgh protected rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

And then there was this comment from Nantz after a discussion of the Bills four Super Bowl losses: “This could be the year all that Super Bowl fate changes around here.”

Now on to more highlights of the telecast:

The Calls: Nantz had great enthusiastic calls of all the touchdowns, especially the 98-yard touchdown to Davis. “What an incredible read and route,” Romo said.

Gifted and Talented: Nantz put Allen and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a special category during the game. “It would be hard to argue that any two would be more likable, more talented and more skilled than those two going to play next week.”

Pickett Praised: Romo was very kind to Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Early on, Romo said Pittsburgh had to be “very encouraged” by Pickett’s play. “Kenny Pickett is off to a good start,” Romo said. “Can he keep it up? I think so.” It seemed to be a little overboard since the Steelers scored only three points despite the quarterback’s 327 yards in passing.

Riverboat Tony: There weren’t many key strategical calls to debate. Like any good play-by-play announcer, Nantz asked Romo if he agreed with Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to try and kick a field goal down three touchdowns in the first half. Romo said he understood Tomlin wanted something positive before the half, but added three points against Allen probably wouldn’t cut it. “I would have gone for it,” said Romo. The field goal failed.

Walking It Back: At game’s start, Nantz noted the Bills were finally going to have a good weather game. As the wind swirled and field goals became problematic, Nantz cracked: “I’m walking that back.”

Low Wattage: Romo might have upset the Bills Mafia party when he said the Bills might not have been able to make the three big touchdown plays if Steelers pass rusher T.J Watt was playing instead of being out with an injury.

Don’t Be Strangers: After earlier noting that this was the first time since 2017 he and Romo had done a game in Buffalo, Nantz noted, “I think we’re going to be in Buffalo a lot for years to come. We’ve got to get here more often, and we will.”

A Poignant Story: The recent death of Nantz’s mother, Doris, was briefly mentioned in the CBS’ pregame show. Romo also brought it up shortly before the two-minute warning at game’s end. He added that Nantz’s mother asked to hear her son’s call of last week’s game as she was taken into the hospital so she could hear his voice doing a game for what would be the final time. Nantz briefly turned over the play-by-play to Romo, seemingly to gather himself.

Digging It: To note the success that Allen and Stefon Diggs have had together, CBS ran a graphic with the headline “Winging It.”

Best Trivia Award: When Romo jokingly tried to claim that he understood why a play wasn’t being challenged after they both thought it should have been, Nantz jokingly compared his acting chops to that of his brother-in-law Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”).

The Carousel: Rather than doing the usual and showing Niagara Falls or the Anchor Bar to illustrate the game was in Buffalo, CBS showed the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside during a break to commercial. It was a nice touch.

Second-guess: Romo was second-guessing himself when he initially said the Bills might be outside field goal range early in the game because of the wind and then seemed on board with a Tyler Bass attempt before it was blocked.

Levi’s Coming: After Steeler cornerback Levi Wallace intercepted Allen’s pass in the Steeler end zone, Nantz was quick to explain Wallace’s years as a Bill. He didn’t mention that Wallace took heat for his coverage in the Bills overtime loss to Kansas City when they led with 13 seconds left in regulation.

No Running Required: Romo ridiculed the idea that the Bills need a better running game with this comment about the Bills thinking: “We need to run the ball. No, we have Josh Allen.”

Singing Shakir’s Praises: After noting that “it was rare for someone (Khalil) Shakir’s size to be able to high point a pass after a great reception in traffic, the Bills rookie dropped a pass. “I was just singing Shakir’s praises. I still like him.” He later caught a touchdown. Many Bills fans like him, too.

A Rare Chorus of Boos: Romo and Nantz laughed when Bills fans started booing after punter Sam Martin was sent out for the first time in the fourth quarter, ending the possibility of another game without a punt. “I’ve never seen a fan base boo up 38-3,” cracked Romo. He knew it was a measure of how much fans know about their team. Before the punt, the announcers noted the Bills had punted seven times this season when many teams punt seven times in a game.

Not for Long: After a big catch, Bills tight end Quintin Morris was likened to NFL great Antonio Gates, who also wore No. 85. That was before Morris fumbled at the Steeler goal line after catching a shovel pass from Allen.

Tracking Records: The announcers had to keep tracking all the records being set by Allen, which included tying Hall of Famer Jim Kelly with four touchdown passes in one half. Romo said this about Allen’s performance: “It won’t be like this every game, but you’re starting to make us think it might be.”

The 400: After the Bills hit 400 yards of offense in the first half, the announcers noted the Steelers were known for not giving up that many yards in but a few games every season.

Doubletalk: Sometimes, Romo needs an editor. At one point talking about a defensive player’s technique, he made this headshaking comment: “It is not perfect technique if you don’t use perfect technique.”

Calling Gene Steratore: CBS rules expert was called on once when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin wasn’t called for a late hit on a sliding Pickett. Steratore disagreed, as did many watching. Nantz noted that Hamlin and Pickett used to be teammates at the University of Pittsburgh.

Next Up: No one needs to tell Bills fans how big next Sunday’s game at Kansas City being called by Nantz and Romo is to both teams’ postseason hopes. “That game could be for homefield advantage in January to host the AFC title game,” said Nantz. Romo went even further in responding to Nantz: “Next week is to go to the Super Bowl.” In other words, there will be a lot of sweating going on in Western New York households during that game.