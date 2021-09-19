Alan Pergament: My view on whether you should take a big leap and watch 3 new network shows

“NCIS: Hawaii,” 10 p.m. WIVB



Premise: The latest series in the “NCIS” stable, its headquarters are in Pearl Harbor and is run by special agent in charge Jane Tennant. A powerful woman played by Vanessa Lachey, Jane is as courageous, confident and competent as any man, or even more so. After all, she also is raising children at home while leading a team of specialists “investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.” She redefines what it means to be a helicopter parent as she is picked up by a chopper to begin an investigation while coaching a kids’ soccer game.

You’ll Like It If: You now the “NCIS” drill. The casting of a woman as the strong leader is more of the attraction than the complicated plot of the pilot, which revolves around who is behind the crash of an experimental aircraft.

You’ll Hate It If: You wish CBS would look for something more original than cloning its hits and don't enjoy seeing how sexist men can be.

Outlook: Call me cynical, but producing the series just seems a way for CBS to save money by using leftover sets from the canceled “Hawaii 5-0.” Lachey is a strong series lead, but her battling for respect from a male military leader is a little heavy handed. The cast is attractive – especially Alex Tarrant as Kai, the team’s new member. In “NCIS” style, the pilot establishes a family atmosphere among Jane’s team, which includes Jason Anton as the typical oddball technical wizard Ernie Malik. With every “NCIS,” you know what you are going to get. The chances I’d stream a second episode if available would be 5 out of 10.

