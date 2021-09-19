Alan Pergament: My view on whether you should take a big leap and watch 3 new network shows

Are you excited about the new broadcast network shows premiering over the next few weeks?
Me, neither.
There aren’t many new shows to get excited about.
Heck, there aren’t many new shows at all.
That may be partly because Covid-19 impacted production and partly because writers appear to be more excited about working with streaming sites and pay-cable since they win all the important Emmy awards.
Three new broadcast shows premiere Monday night.
Unlike streaming and pay-cable shows that give critics almost a full season of episodes to judge, the networks usually just send the pilot and perhaps one or two additional episodes.
This year, I’ve decided to judge them as if they were streaming shows and advise you on the likelihood that I’d binge watch another episode if available.
Here are three mini-reviews, starting in order of how much I enjoyed the pilots.
“Ordinary Joe,” 10 p.m., WGRZ-TV
Premise: The pilot practically had me at hello. That’s because it starts at my alma mater, Syracuse University. And it isn’t long before the main character, Joe Kimbrough, is a rock star, performing at Jones Beach on Long Island, where I grew up.
Joe has graduated from Syracuse in 2011 and must decide what to do with his life and which of two beautiful women to pursue. He is played by James Wolk (“Zoo,” “Mad Men” and “Watchmen”), who I’ve always thought looks like a younger version of George Clooney and should be a star by now. He plays three versions – or should I say visions – of Joe. He becomes a nurse, a cop and a rock star. They all have something in common 10 years after graduation: They are good looking. They also have personal issues involving the women in their lives, attractive Syracuse graduates played by Natalie Martinez and Elizabeth Lail.
You’ll Like It If: You relate to a character who wonders if his life would have been different if he chose another path – or a different woman.
You’ll Hate It If: You are not as big a fan of Billy Joel as Joe is, or of being confused. At times, I was confused about which Joe I was watching and which woman he was supposed to be with.
Outlook: The cast is attractive, the idea is interesting and you’ll root for all three Joes, especially the nurse who is separated from his wife and adores his disabled son. OK, you might not root as much for Rock Star Joe. My chances of streaming a second episode if it were available were 8 out of 10 just to see if Joe eventually attends a Syracuse basketball game.
“The Big Leap,” 9 p.m., WUTV
Premise: A scripted show about a dance reality show that has a cynical take on reality shows that is in keeping with how I feel about them. (I generally hate them all.) Created by Liz Heldens (“The Passage,” “Friday Night Lights”), it is about sympathetic characters who view joining the competition as a second chance to enjoy life again. Scott Foley (“Scandal”) stars as the show’s cynical producer who has questionable ethics and is willing to exploit the contestants’ pain for the sake of ratings. The cast includes Mallory Jansen as a former dancer turned producer who is extremely tough on the contestants; Teri Polo (“Meet the Parents”) as a wife in a dead-end marriage; Jon Rudnitsky (“Catch-22") as an unemployed, guy depressed after breaking up with his wife; Piper Perabo as a cancer survivor; and Simone Recasner as a woman whose dream of being a dancer ended after she became pregnant while she was in high school.
You’ll Like It If: You buy that reality shows can be uplifting, enjoy predictable sentimentality, the energy and the music and the discussion of female body shaming.
You’ll Hate It If: You don’t enjoy being manipulated and being reminded how exploitive reality shows are.
Outlook: I saw just about everything coming, including the husband who is addicted to pornography and the dream girl getting a third chance and falling for a faded NFL star. However, I still enjoyed the sloppy sentimentality, the diversity of the cast and especially the cynicism. However, I broke my rule and watched the second episode made available and felt the cynicism and exploitation overwhelmed the show’s sweetness. That made my chances of taking the leap to watch a third episode drop to 5 out of 10.
“NCIS: Hawaii,” 10 p.m. WIVB
Premise: The latest series in the “NCIS” stable, its headquarters are in Pearl Harbor and is run by special agent in charge Jane Tennant. A powerful woman played by Vanessa Lachey, Jane is as courageous, confident and competent as any man, or even more so. After all, she also is raising children at home while leading a team of specialists “investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.” She redefines what it means to be a helicopter parent as she is picked up by a chopper to begin an investigation while coaching a kids’ soccer game.
You’ll Like It If: You now the “NCIS” drill. The casting of a woman as the strong leader is more of the attraction than the complicated plot of the pilot, which revolves around who is behind the crash of an experimental aircraft.
You’ll Hate It If: You wish CBS would look for something more original than cloning its hits and don't enjoy seeing how sexist men can be.
Outlook: Call me cynical, but producing the series just seems a way for CBS to save money by using leftover sets from the canceled “Hawaii 5-0.” Lachey is a strong series lead, but her battling for respect from a male military leader is a little heavy handed. The cast is attractive – especially Alex Tarrant as Kai, the team’s new member. In “NCIS” style, the pilot establishes a family atmosphere among Jane’s team, which includes Jason Anton as the typical oddball technical wizard Ernie Malik. With every “NCIS,” you know what you are going to get. The chances I’d stream a second episode if available would be 5 out of 10.