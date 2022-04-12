Alan Pergament: My flight cancellation was a pain, but it didn't occur to me to call a TV station to complain

I have firsthand knowledge that getting stranded at the airport – an increasingly disturbing experience for many Western New Yorkers in April – is no laughing matter.

But a WGRZ-TV report by Kelly Dudzik about a Buffalo couple unable to get a flight out of Florida on April 2 was worthy of a “Saturday Night Live” skit – and lots of social media chatter.

That was the day my girlfriend and I had our flight from Tampa to Buffalo canceled about three hours after it was scheduled to take off.

Flight cancellations have become a serious issue, with Kerry Sanders on NBC’s “Today” stationed in Fort Lauderdale this morning for a story headlined “Airlines Struggle with Soaring Demand” about the issues resulting from staffing and weather problems.

News stations often use one person’s experiences as an example for others in the same predicament.

But "Jeff G" and his girlfriend, the couple that called Channel 2’s tipline for help to get home from vacation, didn’t seem to be ideal examples of the troubles Western New Yorkers are experiencing because flights from Florida are full for days and that makes it difficult to get home if yours is canceled.

However, they were the perfect targets for Twitter humorists who belittled their pain and served as a reminder that sometimes reporters should just say no, to protect people – who think their sad stories are worth telling – from ridicule.

If someone apparently doesn't want a reporter to use their last name or the reporter makes that decision by herself, maybe that’s a hint that someone else would be a better representative of the perils of flying.

Dudzik explained that Jeff G and his girlfriend were returning home from the Dominican Republic and, when their connection at a Fort Lauderdale airport was canceled, they were stranded for 18 hours before they could find a hotel room.

They added it took four hours to talk to an airline representative and they couldn’t get a flight home for a reasonable price.

In a brief telephone interview, Jeff said eventually there was no food or water available, they had to sleep on the airport floor with Jeff awakening to bugs crawling on him, and the only way to stay hydrated was to put his hands in the bathroom faucet.

I don’t want to minimize the couple's pain. But if they could afford a Caribbean vacation, they probably could have left the airport, found some water, called an Uber and asked to be driven to the nearest hotel with a vacancy and tried to find a flight home from the comfort of a room.

The experience my girlfriend and I had was a pain, too. Somehow, I didn’t think our sad story was worth writing about. But Jeff G has inspired me to make a fool of myself.

Upon arriving at the airport, we were told our scheduled flight was going to be delayed for two hours. When the time changed back to when it was originally scheduled, we hurried through lunch to get back to the gate. In hindsight, I had time to drink more water – or something stronger.

For the next two hours, the airline changed the time of the flight every few minutes, apparently because of thunderstorms and what was later said to be “a glitch.”

The glitch might have been why we later received messages that our flight was back on and inexplicably was going to land in Buffalo at the same time it took off in Tampa. That sounded like a potential pilot for a futuristic TV series.

Around 6:30 p.m., passengers nearby waiting for hours for a flight to Richmond, Va., celebrated like they won the Super Bowl when they were told it was time to board.

We were excited, too, figuring if they could get to Richmond, surely our Buffalo flight was about to board. Moments later, the Buffalo flight was canceled.

As disappointed as we were, we felt worse for some older people nearby who were stranded and didn’t seem to know what to do. One kind woman gave us some taffy as we waited. I bet she would have even given us some water if we had asked for it, too.

Her difficulties would have been a better example of the toll flight cancellations can take.

The customer service line was so long that we decided to act like adults. We fled the airport, hopped into an Uber for an outrageous $100 ride – apparently because everyone was looking for an Uber – to a friend’s place nearby.

During the ride, my girlfriend, who is smarter than I am, called a travel agent she knew. Before talking to her, the soonest we could have gotten a flight home was Wednesday.

That was unacceptable. My father always told me that “fish and company stink after three days” and we weren’t about to test that theory with the friends who saved us. And neither my girlfriend nor I could wait that long.

The travel agent got us on a flight back home Monday via a 6 a.m. connection to Newark Airport. We had to get up at 3 a.m. to catch the flight that cost an outrageous amount. (Please cry for us.) However, we were assured by the travel agent that the airline would reimburse us. We were skeptical, but the agent told us not to worry.

If we aren’t reimbursed, maybe it will be time to consider calling Kelly Dudzik.

