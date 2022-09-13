Alan Pergament: My airplane buddy Sheryl Lee Ralph provides Emmy Awards highlight

“Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie this morning said the speech by Sheryl Lee Ralph after her Emmy Award win Monday night for best supporting actress brought her “chills.”

It brought back memories for me of the day almost 30 years ago that I sat next to Ralph on the first leg of an airplane ride back to Los Angeles after previewing midseason TV shows in Hollywood.

First things first.

Ralph’s speech clearly was the Emmy show highlight.

After her win for her role as a kindergarten teacher on the freshman ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary,” she sat stunned at her table before breaking into the song “Endangered Species” by Diane Reeves.

Then she enthusiastically started her speech.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, couldn’t, wouldn’t come true I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like,” said Ralph. “This is what striving looks like and don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

I couldn’t help but smile and head to my computer to go back to The Buffalo News archives to recall my four-hour airplane conversation with Ralph that led to a column that literally fell in my lap.

Here is a portion of that column:

“I was in my seat on the airplane, headed first for Pittsburgh, when a beautiful woman entered the cabin in a full-length black leather coat. She stopped at my row and politely asked if she could slide past my aisle seat into her window seat. I offered to put her coat in the overhead bin.

“When she said, ‘Thank you,’ I recognized her voice but didn't immediately remember her name. I did what any television critic might do in the situation, saying dumbly: ‘Your voice sounds familiar. Should I know why?’ "

"’If you watch television,’" she replied. "’I'm the new woman on 'Designing Women.' "

“Ouch. If I watch television? With some embarrassment, I told her watching television was my job. But I recovered somewhat by saying, ‘You're Sheryl Lee Ralph, aren't you?’"

“She graciously confirmed that, and we talked and talked about her show, her role as a fundraiser for Bill Clinton, her producers – the Clintons' friends Harry Thomason and Linda Bloodworth-Thomason – the movies she did with Eddie Murphy and Robert De Niro, her starring role on Broadway in "Dreamgirls" a dozen years ago and her less-than-dreamy experience working as a warmup act for Jay Leno.”

“She was headed to the inauguration, and showed me pictures of herself with Bill and Hillary Clinton. We also shared pictures of our children.”

“The in-flight movie, ‘Pure Country,’ was pure tedium. When a distracted Ralph picked up the airline magazine, I tapped her on the shoulder and asked if she would mind being interviewed about all the things we discussed.

“That would be fun,” said Ralph.

The children she showed me undoubtedly were the children who went viral Monday night celebrating their mother’s victory.

You can go to The News archives to read the rest of the column.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Needless to say, everyone who watched the Emmys or who saw her speech go viral recognizes Sheryl Lee Ralph now.

It was by far the top viral moment of a show that seemed more designed to get finished on time at 11 p.m. than produce many memorable moments.

One other speech worthy of note was by Lizzo after her show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” won in the competition show category.

She said she always wanted to see someone on TV “fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me.”

As far as the awards themselves, there were few surprises as the Emmys continued its trend of rewarding past winners.

I have no problem with “Ted Lasso” winning for the second straight year. It was a terrific second season. I understand why any critics would have preferred “Abbott Elementary” but at least star Quinta Brunson was given an Emmy for writing.

The victory by “Succession” for best drama was predictable and led to British creator-writer Jesse Armstrong seemingly taking a shot at the newly crowned King Charles III by saying there “evidently was a little more voting” involved in the “Succession” win than in Prince Charles’ succession to king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’m not saying we’re in a more legitimate position than Prince Charles is,” said Armstrong. “We’ll leave that to other people.”

The comment had to make those people who think all the attention given in America to the royal family has been a tad bit overblown.

Now on to more highs and lows of the night:

Best Presenters: Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak of “The Office” were the rare team whose banter was funny and had bite. They noted that cable and streaming shows need to produce only eight to 10 episodes rather than the 22 networks require and get “nothing but unlimited time and resources.” Steve Martin and Martin Short of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” also had some decent banter. But most of the presenters needed better writing.

Best Dance: Jennifer Coolidge, who won one of the 10 Emmys given to the strange HBO limited series “The White Lotus” for supporting actress, refused to stop speaking and went into a little dance as the music played her off.

What a Drag: The bit in which presenter Will Arnett dragged a supposedly comatose presenter Jimmy Kimmel on stage after his talk show lost for what Arnett said was the 13th time was amusing for a few seconds but dragged on much too long.

Worst Reason to Dance: I don’t know what the opening in which host Kenan Thompson danced to various TV theme songs was supposed to be, but it fell flat. Thompson’s monologue had to wait 25 minutes or so and had some decent cracks at the expense of Netflix.

Biggest Surprise: It had to be the best dramatic actor award given to Lee Jung-jae of Netflix’s “The Squid Game.” English-speaking voters might have had difficulty judging his performance since he was speaking a foreign language but perhaps his facial expressions sold the voters.

Best Innovation: To cut down on the laundry list of thank-you's by winners, the show ran crawls that included those obligatory thank-you's rather than waste time speaking them on air.

Best Network Moments: Ralph and Brunson of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” were the notable winners from broadcast network shows. The show tried to satisfy network watchers by running clips of popular broadcast shows that aren’t nominated in a segment featuring dramas and comedies.

Sweetest Moment: Geena Davis, who had a memorable role in the NBC comedy “Buffalo Bill” starring Dabney Coleman as a cantankerous talk show host, was given the Governor’s Award for her work with the Institute on Gender in Media.

Funniest Speech: Brett Goldstein, who plays soccer star turned coach Roy Kent on “Ted Lasso,” beautifully set up a line that no one heard. He said he wasn’t going to curse as he did after last year's win. Then he cursed and was censored again. The humor was all in the timing.

Biggest Oversights: Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” were denied Emmys. But disappointed fans of the show should know that the second half of the final season that recently concluded will be eligible for Emmys next season.