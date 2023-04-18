Alan Pergament TV Critic Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association. Follow Alan Pergament Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With speculation today about settlement talks concerning a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, I can’t help but think about what almost happened in 1982 in Western New York.

That’s when the union membership at the Courier-Express voted down the offer from now-Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch to buy the newspaper if he could cut more than half of the newsroom staff at the discretion of his editors rather than by seniority based on union contracts.

The decisive vote by a show of hands from Courier staffers against taking the deal arguably saved Western New York from Murdoch’s brand of anger and fear-mongering in the name of profits.

I don’t want to imagine what a Murdoch newspaper would have done to Western New York if he had succeeded in buying the Courier. (If you want to see what happened to some other newspapers he purchased, you don't have to imagine.) But he likely would have found an audience here.

The prime-time opinion hosts of Fox News continue to have strong local ratings that indicate there is an appetite in Western New York for the network's brand of journalism. The latest local ratings in March show that Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity have higher viewership than the hosts on CNN and MSNBC combined. Laura Ingraham comes close to achieving that as well.

Carlson (down 28%) and Hannity (down 25%) lost local viewership this month compared to a year ago, while in the same time slots, MSNBC (up 16% and 25%) from 8 to 10 p.m. and CNN (up 13% and up 7%) have had significant increases.

The lower ratings come as Fox is fighting off a lawsuit alleging it was spreading conspiracy theories that the voting machine company Dominion was behind a plot to swing the 2020 election from President Trump to President Biden.

I occasionally pay attention to what the Fox News hosts and their guests say. When President Trump was indicted by New York City Attorney General Alvin Bragg, I wondered whether Fox would tread softly, if only because the Dominion trial was coming.

After all, analysts on other networks, including CNN and MSNBC, questioned the strength of the case, so a reasonable approach made sense. But at Fox, host after host and guest after guest thought the indictment was going to be the end of our democracy.

The Fox approach was the subject of a recent New York Times Magazine article, “Outfoxed,” by Jim Rutenberg and a recent Vanity Fair article, "Inside Rupert Murdoch's Succession Drama," by Gabriel Sherman, both of which document the history of Fox News and Murdoch’s politics.

Rutenberg’s article documents how Murdoch turned the San Antonio News “into what he (Murdoch) called a 'screamer' " with “blazing headlines about rape and murder and the latest anxiety-provoking oddity – 'armies of insects,' for instance, poised to invade San Antonio.”

Sherman’s article reads like multiple episodes of "Succession," the HBO series about the drama behind a media dynasty. Sherman reveals the politics over which Murdoch child is favored to take over for the 92-year-old patriarch who has built his media empire.

Sherman reveals that one of Murdoch’s sons, Lachlan, believed his brother James was leaking stories to “Succession” writers and that Rupert’s divorce settlement with supermodel Jerry Hall prevented her from leaking story ideas to the same writers.

Sherman’s most devastating paragraph may have been the one in which he explained the cost to Murdoch of amassing his enormous wealth.

“The only thing that mattered was profit,” wrote Sherman. “Amassing the wealth required Murdoch to destroy virtually anything he touched. The environment, women’s rights, the Republican Party, truth, decency and even his own family.”

As has been revealed in pretrial discovery of the Dominion case against Fox News, the prime-time hosts and others on the channel knew Trump’s allies were promoting crazy stuff about the 2020 election.

Even if Fox’s lawyers convince a jury that it can't be proved that it showed a "reckless disregard for the truth" – the Supreme Court precedent that would apply in this case – the Dominion case has damaged its reputation and illustrated that it is not so much a news network as a propaganda arm for conservatives.

The question is whether even if Fox is found liable it will make any difference to its viewers.

Alisyn Camerota, a prime-time CNN host who worked for Fox News until 2014, appeared skeptical last week that Fox viewers would get the message.

“Nobody likes being duped,” she told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins. “If their viewers find out they were intentionally misled or lied to, they’ll be angry. I also think their viewers are hermetically sealed in a chamber where no light comes in. And they’re not watching any other channels. I happen to know for a fact some of their viewers don’t know this is happening, don’t know anything about it. Have never heard about it.”

For those Fox News viewers living in Camerota’s hermetically sealed chamber, I offer one of the revelations from files in pretrial discovery that Sherman repeats in his article. It concerns Carlson’s fears that his channel could lose viewers to new rival conservative channels that were supporting Trump’s false election claims.

In its filing, Dominion alleged Carlson texted a producer on his show: “Do the executives understand how much credibility and trust we’ve lost with our audience? We’re playing with fire, for real … an alternative like Newsmax could be devastating to us.”

Actually, the truth that comes out in a potential trial is what could be devastating to Fox News. If Fox loses, it might be a better ending – especially for journalists who care about the truth – than anything “Succession” writers could come up with.