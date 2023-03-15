Many Buffalo Sabres fans who cut the cord might have gladly paid $9.99 to stream the National Hockey League team’s 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night if there had been a guarantee the game would have been that good.

Of course, there are no guarantees the inconsistent Sabres will play that well in any game so I can’t see many people willing to pay that much to watch a regular season game next season when a new streaming deal debuts.

Which brings me to the key issue surrounding the recent announcement that MSG Networks will debut a streaming service this summer on MSG+ that will carry live coverage of the MSG-produced Sabres games with New York Knicks games, which are available to Western New York viewers on cable television.

Why is MSG charging so much that it makes it unlikely that many Sabres fans who have cut the cord would be interested when the deal starts next season?

MSG said in a news release that Sabres or Knicks games will be streamed for $9.99 or a monthly cost of $29.99 or an annual fee of $309.99.

That’s a pretty steep price to watch a team trying to stop a lengthy playoff drought this season even if they continue to play an exciting brand of hockey next season.

I can see Sabres fans might be willing to pay $1 a game, $10 a month or $50 a season to stream the games. But the price structure offered by MSG seems out of touch.

Why will MSG be charging so much to stream Sabres games? The cost structure led one reader commenting on the original story to label it "a joke."

After all, ESPN+, which carries eight Sabres games exclusively this season, costs $9.99 monthly and those games also are carried on Hulu. However, the ESPN+ coverage of all non-exclusive Sabres games this season is blacked out locally when they are on MSG. (Some technically savvy fans say they have been able to get a way around the blackouts by disguising where they live.)

According to sources, MSG’s price structure is designed to get into the direct-to-consumer streaming business in a way that protects its current lucrative contracts with cable and satellite providers. The sources explain that if MSG offered a more consumer-friendly streaming deal, it would jeopardize the lucrative deals where it gets most of its revenue.

If the streaming deals were more attractive for consumers, more of them who stick with providers because they can’t stream Sabres games might drop them and MSG would lose the revenue it gets per cable and satellite subscribers.

The new streaming service will be limited to regions whose cable operators carry the MSG Network, so a Sabres fan who lives in an area without MSG Network will be unable to stream the games.

Long term, getting into the streaming business is a smart move for MSG since the number of people who have cut the cord and dropped traditional cable bundles for streaming services continues to surge.

MSG said the single-game option is the first of its kind among regional sports networks. That historic note is interesting. But it is hard to see anyone wanting to pay $9.99 for a Sabres game unless a group of fans gets together to share the cost to watch a game that may have playoff implications.

The streaming cost will help pay the fees that distributors pay teams for the rights to air their games in the same way cable and satellite send revenue MSG’s way.

The Sabres are fortunate to have a deal with MSG when other NHL and major league baseball teams are dealing with the fallout from deals with Diamond, the parent company of Bally Sports, which is on the brink of bankruptcy.

Bally Sports reportedly currently has the local broadcast rights to 12 NHL clubs: Anaheim, Arizona, Carolina, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Nashville, St. Louis and Tampa Bay.

According to sources, the Sabres receive an average of about $20 million a year in their current 11-year deal with MSG, which would be enough to pay the recent multimillion-dollar deals made with Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozen and Mattias Samuelsson.

However, the Sabres-MSG deal ends after the 2027-28 season. The next deal probably will be much more complicated considering the changing television landscape.