Alan Pergament: 'Mosquito Coast' is an intense, frustrating family adventure series

Cross said one of the goals of the show was to honor Paul Theroux’s creation.

“Part of the intention of the show is not just to honor, if that's not too strong a word, what Paul did with Allie Fox and the creation of the standing character, but to engage in some way with Paul Theroux’s entire world view both with the novels he’s written and the travel literature that he’s written with all of which I'm very, very familiar,” said Cross. "So I choose to write, I guess, what excites me and thrills me and frightens me, and challenges me, if that makes any sense.”

And what did Paul Theroux think of the new version of his novel?

“I think honestly he was thrilled,” said Justin Theroux. “I don’t know. I mean, there’s something so odd. If it were another author that perhaps wasn’t a family member I might be – I would be far more intimidated and have been in the past in previous roles.

“I know he’s seen it and is thrilled at what we’ve done with it. So I think Neil was very smart to take some very bold moves and sort of create, as we’ve said, sort of a prequel to the book itself, but stay very true to the Allie character and the way he operates.

“We haven’t talked about my performance necessarily, but he did call me quite thrilled after he saw several episodes.”

