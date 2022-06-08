Alan Pergament: Milch, English belong in Broadcasters Hall of Fame; Buffalo is No. 1 in 'Match' viewing

This is what I’m thinking:

Now that the Buffalo Broadcasting Association has changed its rules for its Hall of Fame so national figures like the late Lucille Ball and Emmy Award winning writer-producer Tom Fontana are in the class of 2022, may I suggest a couple of other equally deserving Hollywood writers who are Buffalo natives for the class of 2023: David Milch and Diane English.

Milch has been involved as a writer and producer in multiple groundbreaking TV series. He wrote and was an executive producer on NBC’s “Hill Street Blues,” co-created ABC’s “NYPD Blue” with the late Steven Bochco and created HBO’s “Deadwood.”

English, a SUNY Buffalo State graduate, created the groundbreaking comedy “Murphy Brown,” “Love & War” and several other comedies and wrote and directed the 2008 movie “The Women.”

Several other members of the Buffalo Connection in Hollywood are worthy of entry in the Hall, including "Miami Vice" creator Anthony Yerkovich and "21 Jump Street" creator Patrick Hasburgh.

Call it "The Josh Allen Effect"

To no one’s surprise, the Buffalo TV market was No. 1 in the nation in households watching TNT’s “The Match” on June 1 when the Bills quarterback and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost on the 12th and final hole to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady in a charity event in Las Vegas.

The numbers speak to Buffalo’s love of Allen.

According to TNT, the Buffalo market, No. 53 in the country, had 75,000 households watching, compared to 48,000 households for the second place New York market, which is the No. 1 TV market in the country.

Kansas City, Mahomes’ market, tied with Washington, D.C., for third with 33,000 homes. Green Bay and Tampa Bay didn’t hit the top 10, but Boston, where Brady has played most of his career, finished No. 8 with 27,000 households.

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) weekend sports anchor-reporter Adam Unger, the Syracuse University graduate who leaves the station in two weeks after spending three years here, has tweeted his next broadcasting stop.

Unger is becoming a photographer and multimedia journalist in the sports department of CBS 4 and Fox 59 in Indianapolis. It is a big step in market size for Unger though his tweet didn't mention if he will be anchoring. Indianapolis is market No. 27, Buffalo No. 53. The two stations are owned by Nexstar, which owns WIVB-TV (Channel 4) in Buffalo.

Ryan Arbogast, who joined WKBW a year ago as part of the E.W. Scripps Journalism Career Program associated with graduates of Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, announced on Twitter that he is leaving June 26. He said he is headed to NBC2 and ABC7SWFL in the Fort Myers-Naples, Fla. market.

Try it, you’ll like it. I'm not referring to Alka-Seltzer. I’m talking about “Trying,” an Apple TV+ comedy about a middle-class British couple who try to adopt a child after being unable to conceive. I stumbled into it looking for something new on a rainy day.

It is funny, romantic, charming and moving. The series leads, Esther Smith as Nikki and Rafe Spall as Jason, are adorable and the dysfunctional secondary characters are amusing.

You can watch the first two seasons of eight episodes of about 30 minutes each on the streaming site in one weekend. I suggest you watch them before the third season arrives on July 22. You might want to turn on closed captioning because their accents and those of the secondary cast can be a little difficult to understand at times.

