Alan Pergament: Mike Tirico's final essay tops list of favorite things about low-rated Beijing Olympics

Like most Western New Yorkers, I wasn’t all that interested in the Beijing Olympics.
I usually DVRed the nightly competition and fast forwarded later to what I found interesting. It wasn’t all that much.
Over the first 11 nights of the competition, local ratings were down about 35% from the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. I didn’t see anything to suggest the final week’s ratings will be any better.
Still, the prime-time ratings here were stronger than almost all entertainment programs get outside of the Olympics and NFL games.
But of the first 11 nights, only two nights had double-digit ratings and one of them came the night of the Super Bowl when it received a huge lead-in. In 2018, every night of the first 11 had double-digit ratings.
The ratings could have been worse if the other broadcast networks decided to compete against the Games rather than primarily carry reruns or reality shows.
There were nights that I wished I could have watched original episodes of NBC’s “This Is Us,” ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”
It is difficult to know all the reasons for the disinterest this time around, but anecdotally I have heard from friends that China's human rights issues were a turnoff. They felt it was almost un-American to watch and support the oppressive regime.
It also didn’t help that one of the breakout stars of the Olympics, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who won two golds and a silver medal, performed for her mother’s birth country China rather than the United States where Gu was born and raised. It is easier to accept Americans who compete for their ancestors’ countries when they aren’t good enough to make the American team than it is when they are stars.
Competing for China helped Gu’s world marketing brand but led to criticism from Bill Maher of HBO’s “Real Time” and others upset at her decision to embrace a country with human rights violations over the free country where she was raised. It made feelings about her performance complicated to say the least.
All the streaming options in the last four years also gave viewers so many entertainment alternatives that made it easier to forget about the Olympics.
When I got bored, I turned on a hockey or college basketball game, episodes of HBO’s adorable, offbeat comedy “Somebody Somewhere” set in Kansas and episodes of Apple TV+ mystery series “The After Party” and “Suspicion.”
The eight months between the winter competition to last summer’s Tokyo games – which were delayed from 2020 to 2021 – also made the Beijing Games seem less special.
The lack of “up close and personal” features on the athletes, especially on foreign athletes, gave viewers less reason to care about the performers. Those features were what made the Olympics compelling viewers when the legendary Roone Arledge was heading production.
The doping scandal involving 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva also infected the Winter Games’ marquee event and that spilled over into the entire competition and put a cloud on the Games.
The old fogey in me also wonders if all the relatively new events involving twists in the air on snowboards and skis that seemed to have been inspired by the X Games and were meant to attract younger viewers turned off older viewers and didn’t excite the younger viewer anyway.
Here are more thoughts about coverage of the Games.
Gold Medal for Tirico: Olympic host Mike Tirico was terrific from beginning to end. I don’t know if he wrote it, but his closing night essay Sunday about the positives and negatives of the Games as NBC showed highlights of the competition was poetic and Emmy worthy. If you ignored everything else, the final 10-15 minutes before signing off were worth watching. Those minutes almost made me wish I had watched more often.
The final minutes Sunday included highlights of the gold medal performance by Lindsey Jacobellis and 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner in the new mixed snowboard cross competition, Nathan Chen’s gold medal skating performance, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor’s two medals and several other medal performances.
A Medal for Honesty: Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin was the Simone Biles of the Games. Like the gymnast in the 2021 Tokyo Games, Shiffrin didn’t meet stressful expectations. But her honesty in interviews addressing what she considered failure captured America’s heart and could provide must-see moments if she decides to compete in the next Olympic Games.
Judging the Analysts: NBC did a very good job covering the controversy surrounding China as host and the judging of the Games. The skating analysts, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, deserve extra praise for their condemnation of the decision to allow Valieva to perform despite failing a drug test several weeks earlier. At the same time, they felt for Valieva as she stumbled through her long form performance and fell to fourth place out of the medals.
My favorite moment from any analyst came when Todd Richards blasted the judges after they didn’t award Ayumu Hirano the grade Richards thought she earned in what he saw as a gold medal-winning halfpipe performance. Hirano eventually won the gold medal.
I wish there were more NFL analysts as honest in calling out officials’ mistake as Richards was during the Games.
Watching a Car Wreck: NBC’s cameras did an excellent job covering the drama of watching Valieva’s gold and silver medal teammates react to her downfall, but it felt like you were watching a car wreck. You couldn’t look away, but it almost felt voyeuristic to watch the 15-year-old be destroyed before the world as her coach scolded her.
The controversy surrounding Valieva led me to watch her perform on the NBC Universal streaming site Peacock live in the morning before re-watching it on delay in the evening. The Peacock coverage was without any analysis or post-skating drama. It spoke for itself. In a way, it was just as powerful as Tirico’s final essay.