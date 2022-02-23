Alan Pergament: Mike Tirico's final essay tops list of favorite things about low-rated Beijing Olympics

Like most Western New Yorkers, I wasn’t all that interested in the Beijing Olympics.

I usually DVRed the nightly competition and fast forwarded later to what I found interesting. It wasn’t all that much.

Over the first 11 nights of the competition, local ratings were down about 35% from the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. I didn’t see anything to suggest the final week’s ratings will be any better.

Still, the prime-time ratings here were stronger than almost all entertainment programs get outside of the Olympics and NFL games.

But of the first 11 nights, only two nights had double-digit ratings and one of them came the night of the Super Bowl when it received a huge lead-in. In 2018, every night of the first 11 had double-digit ratings.

The ratings could have been worse if the other broadcast networks decided to compete against the Games rather than primarily carry reruns or reality shows.

There were nights that I wished I could have watched original episodes of NBC’s “This Is Us,” ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”