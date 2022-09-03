Alan Pergament: Mike Tirico feels his comfort level with Bills gives 'additive juice' to 'SNF' debut

If anyone is as happy as members of Bills Mafia to see Josh Allen and company open the NFL season on Sept. 8 against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, it is probably NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico.

He has a long history with Buffalo and the Bills, starting with his days at Syracuse University when he roomed with Paul Peck, the voice of the University at Buffalo football and men’s basketball teams.

Tirico has worked more than 20 Sunday Night Football games with analyst Cris Collinsworth, but the Bills-Rams game is the first regular-season game as the official play-by-play voice of NBC’s package, which kicks off on a Thursday night rather than on Sunday.

“I'm really excited that my first Sunday night game is not only with the Super Bowl champion Rams, but the team that I really feel comfortable with,” Tirico said in a telephone interview. “I can picture the people who are sitting down in Cheektowaga, Hamburg and Tonawanda that Thursday night with the hopes of this is going to be the year. So that, for me, is a little bit of additive juice.”

He added that being on the No. 1 prime-time TV show “is an absolute pinch yourself dream.”

“And because of my ties to the state of New York and upstate New York to kick it off with the Bills is just a total cherry on top of the sundae. ... I have a real warm spot in my heart for fans, for upstate New York and what the Bills organization has been here for the last quarter century-plus.”

NBC’s plan in 2015 seemed to be that Tirico would eventually replace legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels. That’s when Tirico left ESPN and its Monday Night Football package to join NBC.

“Well, it was certainly part of the plan,” said Tirico. “It was not for certain. Remember at that time, we had Thursday Night Football as well. And nobody knew how long we were going to have Thursday. So I think the plan originally was more to get me on the Thursday nights and then that would play out as time would go on. But it was obviously with the NFL in mind and also with the Olympics because Bob (Costas) had given the indication that he was getting toward the end of that run. It was a combination of both without a concrete promise of one or the other.”

In the interim, Tirico was the host of “Football Night in America,” worked on NBC’s Notre Dame package, golf coverage and replaced Costas as the primary Olympics host.

“I've had plenty of football for these first six years but certainly this is back home for me in the booth doing prime-time NFL, which I did for the 10 years at ESPN.”

Tirico is accustomed to replacing legends. He succeeded Costas on the Olympics, and this is the second time he is taking over for Michaels. He became the voice of Monday Night Football after Michaels left to do NBC’s Sunday Night package.

“You don't replace them, you follow them,” said Tirico. “Al is as great as anyone who's ever done this. Many of us will argue the best ever do it, just like Bob was. The difference is I've done 10 years of prime-time NFL. Cris and I have done about 20 or so games together. I've known Cris for a bunch of years. So, the transition for me is a lot easier.

“Sure, people will talk about what Al has accomplished and they should because he's so great and has been nothing but great along the way here. But for me, I've done prime-time football, I've done our biggest events at NBC for the last six years. It doesn't feel new. While it's exciting and I'm so thrilled to do it, it doesn't feel like there's a ton of unknowns. I know the people in our production team so well. I've done (four) games with Cris each of the last two years (when Michaels took the nights off). I don't think there's going to be that adjustment period at all. So, while on the surface, it sounds like it's a big change, it feels pretty normal to me.”

If he is arguably more popular in Buffalo than Michaels, it is likely because he has been so positive about Western New York when he works Bills games.

The godfather of Peck’s oldest daughter Rachel, Tirico said he and his former roommate talk all the time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“He still is as dear a friend as I have,” said Tirico. “My connections and ties with Buffalo are pretty strong because of that.”

He added he also has gotten some Bills history talking with Peck’s father-in-law, former Bills player Ed Rutkowski. “Through Ed, I've always heard about the legends of Bills over the years,” Tirico said.

Peck said he expected Tirico to be a star when they were roommates at Syracuse.

“Absolutely, without hesitation and literally from one of the first times we ever met,” said Peck. “He just had a presence about him and his personality and the way he conducted himself. … There always was something about Mike. Super prepared, knowledgeable but not in your face in any way.”

Todd Kalas, the voice of the Houston Astros and the son of the late, legendary Harry Kalas, was their third roommate. Peck said Kalas nicknamed Tirico “‘The Mayor.”

“Because whenever we would walk to class together or leave to go somewhere, Mike would know everyone and would stop to talk to everyone,” said Peck, who added they had to leave 15 minutes early to get places on time. “It was like he was running for office.”

Peck noted that Tirico is so thorough in his preparation that last year he called to ask how to pronounce Oishei Children’s Hospital when discussing the wing named in honor of Allen’s grandmother.

“He wanted to make sure that he said the name night and that’s what makes Mike great,” said Peck. “A little extra effort all the time.”

Tirico is especially looking forward to coming to Orchard Park on Oct. 30 when the Bills play Green Bay on Sunday Night Football.

“Most people see Buffalo on the schedule, and they're wondering what the weather's going to be. I just can't wait to get there to do a game with the Packers and Aaron Rodgers at Orchard Park on Halloween weekend.”

But first, he has the Bills-Rams game in a season full of Super Bowl talk in Buffalo.

Like many, Tirico believes the Bills could have been playing in last year’s Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium if they had won the overtime coin toss in the playoff loss to Kansas City.

“So, in some ways, it'll be nice to see the Bills out there on a big stage in that big moment in that stadium. … If you want to get to that big game, here's a great way to get your season launched and a perfect spot to do it.”

Tirico sounds like a politician when addressing the Super Bowl talk surrounding the Bills and explaining how difficult it can be to get there. He expects the Bills will be one of the teams that will be a game or two away from the Super Bowl.

“I think the team is just as good as last year. I think everybody's a year wiser. The hard part of these seasons … is when you get so close, you are an eyelash away from playing in a championship game, the whole season is built towards getting back to that spot and that's really hard. You've got to be healthy. You've got to have the breaks go your way.

“You could have the talent but not get there. If I'm a Bills fan, of course you want to see the team get right back to where they were last year and then finish it. But it's a hard path to get there. But they have everything to do it. … I think they have what it takes. If you sit here and said, who are the two or three best teams in the stacked AFC, everybody puts them in their top two or three. So can they? Yes. Will they? That's the joy of the next four months.”