Alan Pergament: Mike Randall to remain the 'Last Old Man Standing' at WKBW-TV

By his count, WKBW-TV’s Mike Randall is the longest-tenured, on-air personality in the station’s history at 38 years.
That’s longer than the late Irv Weinstein and longer than recently retired Keith Radford.
And Randall isn’t about to stop now.
Randall, 67, whose contract runs out at the end of the month, said he is in discussions with the station and expects to be at 7 Broadcast Plaza at least one and perhaps two more years.
He isn’t seen on-air as often as he has been in the past, working part time three days a week as a feature reporter and occasional meteorologist.
His renewal would be a win-win for him and the station, which doesn’t have a lot of veteran depth in the news department or anyone who does features as well as he does.
Randall didn’t plan on setting the on-air record and essentially become the "Last Old Man Standing" at WKBW.
“It was not what I was trying to achieve,” cracked Randall. “They kept paying me and I kept showing up.”
WGRZ-TV meteorologist Heather Waldman is staying around Western New York a little longer before exiting the station.
Waldman, who has been at the station for four years, originally planned to leave this month. Now she has agreed to stay until mid to late September as the station looks for her replacement.
I’ve been impressed so far by WKBW-TV’s new anchor Pheben Kassahun. She has a calm demeanor and a smooth delivery at noon and 5:30 p.m.
Fox announced its NFL broadcasting crews for the upcoming season and Lewiston-Porter’s Daryl Johnston is no longer on the No. 2 team. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman remain No. 1, with Kevin Burkhardt working with recently retired Greg Olsen on the No. 2 team. Johnston, who had been working with Burkhardt, is now paired with Chris Meyers. Johnston replaced Charles Davis on the No. 2 team last season after Davis moved to CBS.
It shouldn’t be long before CBS announces which analyst is going to replace Rich Gannon alongside play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel in the upcoming NFL season. I would pick Adam Archuleta, who last season worked alongside play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes.
Archuleta was impressive in two Bills games last season, a 31-28 win over Miami and a 30-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He is the network’s most underrated analyst and deserves a promotion.
Here’s what I wrote after the Raiders game, slightly edited: “Archuleta once again illustrated that he is one of the most underrated NFL analysts. He easily belongs in the top three of CBS analysts behind Tony Romo and perhaps newcomer Charles Davis."
The early speculation after Gannon was let go was that his replacement would be either Archuleta or ex-Bill James Lofton unless some recently retired player had an impressive tryout.
Gannon will be missed by Bills reporters. The former NFL MVP quarterback was a go-to guy for local reporters on the development of Bills quarterback Josh Allen last season.
CBS’ “Sunday Morning,” which is one of my favorite programs on broadcast television, scored again Sunday with an interview with Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson. Hudson, who won an Oscar for “Dreamgirls” as best supporting actress, now has the lead role in the feature film “Respect” arriving Aug. 13 about the life of the late Aretha Franklin. In the Sunday morning interview, Hudson explained that Franklin chose her for the role.
I’d be surprised if Hudson isn’t exceptional in the film. But she will have to be extra special to top the performance of British actress Cynthia Erivo in the eight-part National Geographic series “Genius: Aretha” that ran in March. I highly recommend you binge it. It is still available on demand.
Erivo, who has two Academy Award nominations and a Tony and Grammy Award on her résumé, was recently nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the category of outstanding lead actress in a limited anthology series or movie. She faces some tough competition in the category – Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”) Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit") and Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”).