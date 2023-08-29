Veteran WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) anchor-reporter Michael Wooten has abruptly left the station after 14 years after sources said he declined to sign a new contract.

Wooten declined comment.

The move comes a few weeks after a Buffalo News report that Wooten wasn’t a happy camper as his contract was about to expire at the end of August.

According to sources, Wooten’s contract had been extended by a month.

The same sources said he declined a contract offer because he wanted to do something new and was abruptly told by General Manager Mark Manders Tuesday to leave the station. Manders couldn't be reached for comment.

The move comes a day after the signature Town Hall 5:30 p.m. program devoted to key issues surrounding Western New York that Wooten has anchored was changed to a regular newscast.

Wooten and five other Channel 2 staffers called in sick Friday, although it is unclear if that had anything to do with his departure, a big loss to Channel 2 because of his versatility.

The way he exited after a meeting with Manders after 14 years of quality work can't be good for staff morale.