Alan Pergament: Meteorologist Andy Parker exits WKBW amid speculation of possible return to WGRZ

WKBW-TV meteorologist Andy Parker has left the station eight years after he moved over from rival WGRZ-TV in hopes of helping Channel 7 return to its past glory.

Parker’s contract recently ended, and he declined to renew it. His last day on the air was Feb. 16.

In a brief memo to the staff, Channel 7 news director Aaron Mason wrote: “I want to let you know that Andy Parker has decided not to renew his contract with WKBW. We thank him for his time with this team and wish him well.

“Aaron (Mentkowski) and Michelle McCleod will cover all shows this week and next week until Autumn (Lewandowski) returns from vacation. We will begin a search for a new meteorologist to join our 7 Weather Team immediately.”

There is speculation that Parker eventually may return to WGRZ, which has an opening in its weather department since Heather Waldman left in the summer.

Channel 2 General Manager Jim Toellner, who is retiring in April, declined to comment. Parker could not be reached for comment.

Parker, who is in his early 50s, has often done weather from his suburban backyard during the Covid-19 pandemic.