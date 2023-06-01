A $5.4 billion deal that Tegna, the owner of 63 stations including WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), had with the hedge fund Standard General fell apart last week after it was stalled by federal regulators for more than a year.

According to reports, Tegna said it will receive shares from Standard General due to the termination fee for the deal, which was valued at $8.6 billion when the assumption of debt was included.

Channel 2 General Manager Mark Manders answered succinctly “no” when asked in an email if the end of the deal would impact the Buffalo station.

The termination of the deal got me thinking about last Sunday’s series finale of HBO’s “Succession.”

I’ll explain why later in this column.

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t seen the “Succession” finale yet, you better stop reading.

I imagine there are many of you. The finale reportedly drew a season-high live audience of 2.9 million. The program typically gets 9 million viewers an episode when later viewing is added so millions of people planned to watch it later.

The series is believed to be loosely based on the Murdoch family that owns Fox News and Fox entertainment properties. One of Rupert Murdoch’s former wives, Jerry Hall, reportedly was prevented from giving story ideas to “Succession” writers as part of her divorce settlement.

I’ll let others debate what the series was trying to say about all the sharks in corporate America and the view that profit is more important than preserving democracy.

I just look at “Succession” as an unbelievably well-written and acted series.

When I say unbelievable, it has a double meaning. It is impossible to believe that people say as many clever things as these characters did in the dialogue that creator Jesse Armstrong and the other writers gave them over four seasons.

According to one poll, the Season 4 finale was one of the more popular series finales ever with viewers. I enjoyed it as well. Regular viewers knew the series with despicable characters would have a dark ending, just as viewers of the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” knew that series would have a syrupy, uplifting and happy ending for all its characters. (More on the "Lasso" finale at another time.)

Despite my enjoyment of the “Succession” finale that fulfilled the program’s cynical mission, a couple of things troubled the realist in me.

I know as well as anyone that it is only a TV program. But as anyone in the media business or any business knows, information is power and this series repeatedly stressed that point.

That’s why I found it absurd that Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) and her estranged husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) were sharing details with each other before the big vote over whether the offer by foreign tech wizard Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) to buy the family business was going to be accepted even though at the time the couple was at cross purposes.

Good heavens, why would they trust each other with any inside information? Why would anyone on this show trust anyone?

Shiv told Tom that she knew she was out as the chief executive officer of Mattson’s new company. Tom told Shiv that he was going to get that role. At the time you might have thought that gave Shiv more reason to vote with her brothers, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), to scuttle the deal.

Information also became power near the end of the finale when Kendall’s earlier confession – in a moment of weakness in the Season 3 finale – that he killed a waiter at Shiv’s wedding in a car accident was used against him.

He and the waiter were both on drugs in the Season 1 finale. It was an accident in which both men were culpable.

In any event, Shiv and her brother Roman used that information against Kendall before Shiv’s dramatic change of heart to cast the deciding vote to approve Mattson’s deal.

That sent Kendall to the river to appear to contemplate suicide, Roman to a bar and Shiv in the back seat of a limo with Tom, the new CEO, holding hands. Well, sort of holding hands. They were keeping their feelings close to the vest.

I probably would have enjoyed the ending even more if there hadn’t been so much preshow speculation that Mattson would install Tom as the CEO. In the episode, Mattson made sure Tom realized he would be a powerless “front man.”

All the preshow speculation was fun but at the same time it ruined some of the suspense. The out of left field speculation that Tom was going to be the CEO because his last name, Wambsgans, was the same as a 1920s baseball player who pulled off the only unassisted triple play in World Series history was the most amusing.

Shiv’s final betrayal of Kendall also would have been a bigger surprise if the series hadn’t trained viewers over four seasons to expect a twist. Shiv and Roman anointed Kendall as the future king of the company halfway through the 90-minute finale. That raised one’s antenna that another twist had to be coming.

The twist in which Shiv voted for the deal reminded me of the old “Animal House” line by Otter (Tim Matheson) to Flounder (John Belushi): “Flounder, you can’t spend your whole life worrying about your mistakes! You (expletive deleted) up, you trusted us.”

Armstrong didn’t tie up all the details in the series, which happens more often in European movies.

For instance, we never learned whether the far-right candidate for president, Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk), withstood a lawsuit over voting irregularities in Wisconsin to actually win the presidency.

And then there is the huge detail over whether federal regulators would approve the deal to sell the Roy family business to a foreigner even if he named an American CEO.

That brings me back to why the failed Tegna-Standard General deal had me thinking of the “Succession” ending. That failed merger suggests that Mattson’s deal with the Roys empire wasn’t a sure thing.

I could see a sequel that would excite “Succession” fans even more than it would excite Kendall and also get him out of his funk.

Wouldn’t it be great if the “Succession” sale fell apart – perhaps by the urging of President Mencken?

In that way, we could see more of the Roys destroying themselves again in a few years as they reclaim the company.