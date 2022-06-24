Alan Pergament: May sweeps, TV critics nominations illustrate the decline of broadcast networks

From my TV habits and talking with friends and family members, I realize that the appeal of broadcast network programs is annually diminishing.

When I am out at a gathering, people only want to discuss streaming shows and cable.

But I hadn’t fully realized how much the once-mighty networks have fallen in Western New York until I saw the local ratings for the recently concluded May sweeps.

Not one regularly scheduled program hit a double-digit live and same-day rating. It is a continuing trend.

During the 2021 May sweeps, “NCIS” was the only program with a live and same day double-digit rating at 10.5. There were eight programs that had ratings of 7 or higher.

During the 2022 May sweeps, the highest rated program was “FBI,” the CBS series from producer Dick Wolf and it averaged a 7.8 live and same-day household rating. The CBS comedy “Young Sheldon” was the only other regular program to hit a 7 rating.

The rest of the top 10 had ratings ranging from a 5.6 to 6.4 – “The Equalizer,” “The Neighborhood,” “Chicago Fire,” “NCIS,” “Chicago Med,” “Blue Bloods,” "This Is Us” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

A rating point in Western New York represents 6,375 homes. A 7.8 rating means 7.8% of area households were watching.

The top 28 of 99 programs carried in May averaged a 4.0 rating or above; the top 38, a 3.0 rating or above, and the top 48, a 2.3. or above. After the top 52, the ratings ranged from 0.1 to 1.9.

If you add delayed viewing three or seven days after the episode airs, “This Is Us” is No. 1 and still doesn’t hit a double-digit rating. It averaged a 9.3 rating if you count viewership seven days after the final four episodes aired.

“FBI” was No. 2 seven days after episodes air with a 9.2 rating, “Chicago Fire” was No. 3 with an 8.9 rating, followed by “Chicago Med” (8.7), “Young Sheldon” (8.2) and “Chicago P.D." (8.1).

“This Is Us” also had the best rating in the age 25-54 demographic key to local advertisers with 4.2 rating. NBC is unlikely to find another show as popular as “This Is Us,” which finished its six-year run.

I’m sure NBC wished “This Is Us” continued because it is so difficult for new shows to get attention and the older shows remain relatively popular.

The top-rated ABC series here is “Grey’s Anatomy,” which premiered in 2005. It received a 4.1 live rating during the May sweeps that expands to 6.7 seven days later.

The top-rated Fox series is “911,” which premiered in 2018 and gets a 4.6 rating that expands to 6.2 seven days later.

The popularity of shows on streaming sites and cable was further cemented by the announcement last week by the Television Critics Association (TCA) of its annual award nominations.

I am one of more than 200 critics in the TCA. The 38th annual awards will be given out Aug. 6 at the group’s annual summer event in Pasadena, Calif.

HBO and HBO Max earned a combined 21 nominations, Netflix 13 nominations, Apple TV+ 10. Hulu eight and Showtime six.

ABC, CBS and FX had five apiece; AMC and NBC four each; Bravo, Paramount+ and PBS had two; and Disney+, Disney Junior, Peacock and PBS Kids had one each.

The only prime-time broadcast network scripted shows to get some love from critics were ABC’s freshman comedy “Abbott Elementary,” CBS’ popular rookie comedy “Ghosts” and NBC’s “This Is Us.”

CBS” “The Amazing Race” was nominated in the reality show category and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and the late-night shows hosted by Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert were nominated in the variety, talk show and sketch category. CBS' "60 Minutes" was nominated in the news and information category.

“Abbott Elementary” led all series with five nominations, including two for individual achievement in comedy for series creator, producer, writer and star Quinta Brunson, and comic Janelle James; outstanding new program; outstanding achievement in comedy; and program of the year.

The TCAs have different categories than the Emmys but often serve as a guide to those more prestigious awards.

The program of the year competition for “Abbott Elementary” is the slow-to-build office mystery “Severance” on Apple TV+; Netflix’s international megahit “Squid Game"; HBO’s bizarre satire “The White Lotus”; Showtime’s thriller “Yellowjackets”; AMC’s soon to end “Better Call Saul;” HBO Max’s showbiz comedy “Hacks”; and HBO’s media family drama “Succession.”

Here is the list of nominees in the most important categories:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game,” Netflix

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick,” Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets,” Showtime

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us,” NBC

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul,” AMC

Margaret Qualley, “Maid,” Netflix

Adam Scott, “Severance,” Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul,” AMC

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout,” Hulu

Jeremy Strong, “Succession,” HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” FX

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary,” ABC

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere,” HBO

Bill Hader, “Barry,” HBO

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary,” ABC

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu

Jean Smart, “Hacks,” HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“The Beatles: Get Back,” Disney+

“Benjamin Franklin,” PBS

“Frontline,” PBS (eight-time winner in category)

“George Carlin's American Dream,” HBO

“How To with John Wilson,” HBO

“Prehistoric Planet,” Apple TV+

“60 Minutes,” CBS

“The Tinder Swindler,” Netflix

“We Need To Talk About Cosby,” Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Amazing Race,” CBS

“Cheer,” Netflix

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Finding Magic Mike,” HBO Max

“Legendary,” HBO Max

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Bravo

“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans,” Paramount+

“Take Out with Lisa Ling,” HBO Max

“Top Chef: Houston,” Bravo

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Abbott Elementary,” ABC

“Ghosts,” CBS

“Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu

“Pachinko,” Apple TV+

“Reservation Dogs,” FX

“Severance,” Apple TV+

“The White Lotus,” HBO

“Yellowjackets,” Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“Dopesick,” Hulu

“The Dropout,” Hulu

“The Girl From Plainville,” Hulu

“Maid,” Netflix

“Midnight Mass,” Netflix

“The Staircase,” HBO Max

“Station Eleven,” HBO Max

“Under the Banner of Heaven,” FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul,” AMC

“The Good Fight,” Paramount+

“Pachinko,” Apple TV+

“Severance,” Apple TV+

“Squid Game,” Netflix

“Succession,” HBO

“This Is Us,” NBC

“Yellowjackets,” Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary,” ABC

“Atlanta,” FX

“Barry,” HBO

“Ghosts,” CBS

“Hacks,” HBO Max

“Only Murders In The Building,” Hulu

“Reservation Dogs,” FX

“Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show,” Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show,” HBO

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” HBO

“Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS

“Saturday Night Live,” NBC

“Ziwe,” Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary,” ABC

“Better Call Saul,” AMC

“Hacks,” HBO Max

“Severance,” Apple TV+

“Squid Game,” Netflix

“Succession,” HBO

“The White Lotus,” HBO

“Yellowjackets,” Showtime

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.