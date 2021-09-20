Alan Pergament: Matt Millen's 'adorable' old guy humor doesn't compensate for annoying cliches

I mean who doesn’t find an analyst entertaining who makes references to the Three Stooges, Maxwell Smart, Tolstoy, Archimedes, Einstein and flatulence?

To borrow a Smart phrase, “would you believe?” that in a game that became a rare NFL laugher, I found Millen’s humor to be so bad at times that he was good at the entertaining part of an analyst’s job in a 35-0 game.

The best example of being so bad that it was good came when he made a crude complaint about Miami’s Emmanuel Ogbah being given a questionable roughing the passer call: “You can’t even fart on guys anymore,” said Millen.

He also gets credit for expressing an opinion on two of the times the Dolphins went for it on fourth time BEFORE the failed play ran, a stand not all analysts take.

I was surprised by some criticism sent Gaudin’s way. I wasn’t surprised that the voice of "Madden NFL" for EA Sports has a good excitement level on big plays since he brings excitement to just about every Madden play. He was especially sharp on the Devin Singletary 46-yard touchdown run. He also asked Millen appropriate questions.