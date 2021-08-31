Alan Pergament: Martin, Short and Gomez provide amusement more than laughs in new Hulu series

With Martin Short and Steve Martin in the cast, what could possibly go wrong?
A lot. On purpose for comical reasons.
Two of “The Three Amigos!” in the classic 1986 film get a new, younger third amigo in Selena Gomez for the new Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” that premieres Tuesday with three of its 10 episodes before dropping a new episode weekly.
It is a parody from Martin, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman of all the crime podcasts making noise across the country.
The obsession with true crime podcast stories is ripe for parody, which makes “Only Murders in the Building” such a good idea at a time we can all use some light entertainment.
I just wish I had as much fun watching the eight episodes made available for review as Short and Martin seemed to have had making it.
Martin stars as Charles, a former TV star of a crime series. Short is Oliver, a theatrical director with shaky finances. Gomez stars as Mabel, a podcast fan with some secrets of her own along for the ride trying to solve the apparent murder of a resident in the Manhattan apartment building where they live.
Charles and Oliver run around recording with boom microphones as Oliver desperately seeks financing for the podcasts and for paying his rent.
The episodes are frequently amusing and clever but never hilarious as they poke fun at the podcast practice of ending each episode with a dramatic cliffhanger and dealing with the crazed fans that podcasts attract.
There also is a welcome guest appearance by Nathan Lane as a theatrical producer who financed Oliver’s biggest Broadway flop. Amy Ryan (Holly on “The Office”) arrives as Charles’ love interest.
Sting also shows up in an amusing cameo as a sour resident and suspect. I especially enjoyed his cameo because running into him didn’t seem that farfetched. On my visits to New York City years ago, I would see him riding his bicycle on Seventh Avenue.
I had hoped the series would have included a cameo from Keith Morrison, the “Dateline” host whose deadpan delivery gives every crime podcast a boost. If he shows up in the final two episodes, I will appreciate this series more.
In a videoconference with TV critics, Short, Martin and Gomez made me laugh more than the series did.
Martin and Short have worked together for years and performed their critically acclaimed show at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in 2018. At times, the video interview seemed like an edition of the two-man show.
"A lot of times I'll say, ‘You take that (line), that sounds like you,’ ” Martin said.
“And I'll say, ‘Sure,’ " deadpanned Short.
“And you'll say, ‘Can I have the other line, too?’” said Martin.
“And by the way, ‘Do you need to be here at all?’ " cracked Short.
“I think we're very lucky to have this late in life after we've done a lot of our work,” said Martin. “And to have this thing that's so much fun and creative. I wasn't even going to be in this, and I sort of thought, well, I'll do it if Marty does it.”
“And then I agreed to do it, and then when they hired the director, they had Steve read,” cracked Short.
Gomez, the 29-year-old grownup former Disney star, joined in the levity when asked about working with two comedic legends.
“I had no idea who they were,” she cracked. “I’m kidding. I, of course, was so excited. I was very nervous, to be honest, because I didn’t know what to expect, because sometimes I find that comedy people can sometimes be a little bit distant and so I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. And now I have like these two crazy uncles in my life that basically give me boy advice and I sing rap songs to them.”
“Naughty rap songs, I have to add,” said Martin.
“It’s really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens,” said Gomez.
“What I love about the end product of the show is the three different energies of the actors,” said Short. “I kind of play it very real. Steve goes way over the top. And Selena grounds everything in this kind of dry, hilarious delivery. And the combination, I think, is perfect. And it was a dream to work with this brilliant, young lady.”
Of course, Short is the one who goes over the top, not Martin.
“I didn’t know of her theatric or movie work or television work,” said Martin. “So I looked it up and I thought, 'Oh, she’s going to be young, she’s a beginner.' And so then she’s done more movies than I have.”
Short noted that running into a celebrity like Sting isn’t that unusual if you live in the kind of New York building where Martin lives.
“When John Hoffman was first going up to meet Steve, who was on the elevator?” said Short. “Elaine May. So that kind of is a New York experience where you just look and there’s, ‘Oh, there’s Sting.’ ”
Gomez changed the filming dynamic in one way.
“I mean, Marty and I can barely walk down the street, the paparazzi were so crazy,” cracked Martin. “We actually had to throw Selena out there so we could get to our trailers. “
Martin did turn serious talking about Gomez’s influence. Or at least semi-serious.
“I believe when Selena's on screen, the show is suddenly elevated. It's more mysterious, it's more interesting. There's an old cliché, the camera loves her. And I would say the camera likes me, and it's fine with Marty.”