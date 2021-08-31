Alan Pergament: Martin, Short and Gomez provide amusement more than laughs in new Hulu series

In a videoconference with TV critics, Short, Martin and Gomez made me laugh more than the series did.

Martin and Short have worked together for years and performed their critically acclaimed show at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in 2018. At times, the video interview seemed like an edition of the two-man show.

"A lot of times I'll say, ‘You take that (line), that sounds like you,’ ” Martin said.

“And I'll say, ‘Sure,’ " deadpanned Short.

“And you'll say, ‘Can I have the other line, too?’” said Martin.

“And by the way, ‘Do you need to be here at all?’ " cracked Short.

“I think we're very lucky to have this late in life after we've done a lot of our work,” said Martin. “And to have this thing that's so much fun and creative. I wasn't even going to be in this, and I sort of thought, well, I'll do it if Marty does it.”

“And then I agreed to do it, and then when they hired the director, they had Steve read,” cracked Short.

Gomez, the 29-year-old grownup former Disney star, joined in the levity when asked about working with two comedic legends.