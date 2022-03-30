Alan Pergament: Mark Manders to replace Jim Toellner as GM at WGRZ; Bill Lacy sets his retirement date at WHTT

He and wife Pat have no plans to leave the area permanently, but they may spend some time in Florida during the winter.

In a Cumulus release, Lacy said: "Radio gave me the opportunity to meet and talk with some people I ordinarily would never have had the opportunity to meet, and to take part in some great adventures. Thanks for allowing me into your homes, cars and workplaces over all these years. I hope I was good company." And then, showing the humor that listeners came to know over the years, he added: "I must confess, I am a bit worried about the financial aspects of retirement ... apparently Tom Brady ran out of money after six weeks.”

Jim Riley, vice president/market manager at Cumulus Buffalo, praised Lacy in the same release.

“Hosting a morning show on a major station is a tough job and Bill has done it really well,” commented Riley. "There are a rare few broadcasters with the talent to stay at the top of the game for almost 40 years and I feel very fortunate that I got to work with one of them. Bill really is a Hall of Famer.”

A talent search is underway for his replacement.

Inquiring minds want to know: Where has WBEN host Tom Bauerle been lately?