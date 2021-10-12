Alan Pergament: Mannings won't work Bills-Titans; Packers-Bengals ending on WUTV explained

Fox declined to address it directly but confirmed national stories that explain that the NFL’s broadcast rules claim Buffalo is a secondary market of the New York Giants and therefore the switch was mandated.

It might surprise Western New Yorkers that a team that plays 400 miles in another state (New Jersey) would have Buffalo as a "secondary market.”

But the NFL broadcast rules were made in the 1970s when the NFC Giants presumably were more popular in Buffalo and owners wanted to protect their fan bases from watching other games.

The rules make as much sense today as Major League Baseball rules that consider teams in other states part of Buffalo’s home territory and lead to blackouts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The switch meant many Western New Yorkers who spent more than three hours watching Green Bay-Cincinnati missed Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal to catch the start of the Giants-Cowboys game.

If it happens again when the Giants game is carried by WUTV in the early NFL window, viewers with cable can switch to the NFL Network’s Game Time Live, which goes around the league to carry key moments of games.

The NFL also would be wise to update its TV rules, which make absolutely no sense.