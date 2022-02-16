Alan Pergament: Making sense of how Buffalo was No. 1 and out-rated Cincinnati for the Super Bowl

Cincinnati was followed by Detroit (45.9), Pittsburgh (45.6), Columbus (45.4) and Kansas City (44.6), Milwaukee and Cleveland (44.0). Los Angeles was outside the Top 10 with a 36.7 rating.

I can only speculate on why Buffalo had a higher rating than Cincinnati. One possibility: There could have been more Super Bowl parties in the Ohio city that reduced the number of people watching in their own homes.

While Buffalo, Dayton (No. 65 TV market) and New Orleans had higher ratings, more households in Cincinnati watched the game. However, more households in Cleveland, the No. 19 market, watched than in Cincinnati.

A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 homes, which is lower – in some cases, much lower – than the number of households a rating point equals in the larger markets that finished in the Top 10 and in Los Angeles.

For example, a rating point in Los Angeles, the nation’s No. 2 market, is worth about 9 times the number of households a point is worth in Buffalo. A point in Cincinnati, the No. 36 market, is worth between 40% to 50% more than a point in Buffalo.