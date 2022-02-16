Alan Pergament: Making sense of how Buffalo was No. 1 and out-rated Cincinnati for the Super Bowl

Some of my Twitter followers were skeptical of my report late Tuesday that Buffalo had the highest TV rating in the country for the Super Bowl, even higher than the rating Sunday in Cincinnati, whose hometown Bengals lost 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.
“I don’t believe this is correct,” tweeted one.
“This makes zero sense,” tweeted another.
I am guessing the skepticism might have been partly because they read an NBC Sports release early Tuesday that didn’t mention Buffalo in naming Cincinnati as the top-rated among 44 metered markets.
Buffalo is the No. 53 market and wasn’t included on that list. The only TV markets in the NFL outside of the Top 44 are New Orleans, Buffalo and Green Bay.
When the Buffalo rating came in late Tuesday after the Top 44 rating was revealed, NBC confirmed that Buffalo was the highest-rated television market in the country for the game.
The game had a 47.9 rating and 79 share on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate. That means 47.9% of televisions in the Buffalo market were watching the game and 79% who were watching anything on television were watching it.
NBC updated the Top 10 today, with Cincinnati (46.1) falling to fourth behind Buffalo, Dayton (46.9) and New Orleans (46.3). (Green Bay is not a metered market so no rating is available.)
Cincinnati was followed by Detroit (45.9), Pittsburgh (45.6), Columbus (45.4) and Kansas City (44.6), Milwaukee and Cleveland (44.0). Los Angeles was outside the Top 10 with a 36.7 rating.
I can only speculate on why Buffalo had a higher rating than Cincinnati. One possibility: There could have been more Super Bowl parties in the Ohio city that reduced the number of people watching in their own homes.
While Buffalo, Dayton (No. 65 TV market) and New Orleans had higher ratings, more households in Cincinnati watched the game. However, more households in Cleveland, the No. 19 market, watched than in Cincinnati.
A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 homes, which is lower – in some cases, much lower – than the number of households a rating point equals in the larger markets that finished in the Top 10 and in Los Angeles.
For example, a rating point in Los Angeles, the nation’s No. 2 market, is worth about 9 times the number of households a point is worth in Buffalo. A point in Cincinnati, the No. 36 market, is worth between 40% to 50% more than a point in Buffalo.
As impressive as the Buffalo rating was for the game, it was lower than Super Bowls have been getting here for the past several years. Tampa Bay’s victory over Kansas City in the 2021 Super Bowl led by quarterback Tom Brady had a 51.3 local rating, which was consistent with ratings being in the 50s for the game here in recent years.
Nationally, NBC reported the Rams-Bengals game was the most-watched Super Bowl in five years and attracted an average of 99.2 million viewers, 4% higher than viewership for Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over Kansas City on CBS in 2021.
There is a difference between most-watched and highest-rated because each year the number of households that equal a rating point generally increases nationally.
NBC also reported the halftime show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, along with special guest 50 Cent, averaged 103.4 million viewers, up 7% from last year’s halftime show.
The rating in Buffalo during halftime from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. was a strong 47.5. But some people went to their refrigerators. The 47.5 rating was sandwiched in between a 49.2 from 8 to 8:15 p.m. and a 48.3 from 8:30 to 8:45 p.m. after halftime ending.
The game hit higher than a 50 rating twice, with a 50.3 from 7:45 to 8 p.m. and a 51.1 at game’s end from 9:45 to 10 p.m.
NBC’s Olympic coverage from 8 a.m. to noon averaged a 3.8 rating.
The ratings for the five-and-half-hour Super Bowl pregame show gradually built hour by hour, starting in the 4s, hitting the 5s at 3 p.m., the 6s at 4 p.m. and double digits at 5 p.m. The half hour at 6 p.m. averaged a 33.5 rating heading into the game at 6:30 p.m.