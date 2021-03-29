Alan Pergament: Madison Carter to work on investigations in Atlanta for TV group that owns WGRZ

The vice president for news for all of Tegna is Ellen Crooke, a former Channel 2 news director who became the news director of WXIA after leaving here and was named to her present position in 2014.

Carter, who is president of the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists and was named local news personality of the year by this columnist in January, joined Channel 7 in the summer of 2018 after working at a station in Charlottesville, Va.

A Syracuse University graduate, she earned her degree in broadcast journalism and policy studies.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, CBS News anchor/reporter Jeff Glor follows CNN’s Wolf Blitzer as the interview subject in the Buffalo Broadcasters Association’s online series “A Conversation With …”

Host Jacquie Walker of CBS affiliate WIVB-TV will be interviewing the Tonawanda native, one of the three co-hosts of “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” about his career and the current state of the news industry.

Viewers can submit questions to Glor, who anchored the “CBS Evening News” for 18 months ending in June 2019, during the live show. Tickets are $10 for BBA members and current students and $20 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buffalobroadcasters.com.