Alan Pergament: Madison Carter to work on investigations in Atlanta for TV group that owns WGRZ

Former WKBW-TV (Channel 7) reporter Madison Carter is expected to announce shortly that she is headed to work in Atlanta for the same TV group, Tegna, that owns WGRZ-TV (Channel 2).
According to sources, Carter will become an investigative reporter for “Atticus,” described as Tegna’s investigative unit devoted to creating digital, episodic docuseries reports with a stated primary goal to “change the world.”
Carter couldn’t be reached to comment, apparently because she was upset about earlier speculation by this reporter that she was headed to Atlanta.
She left Channel 7 in late February a few months before her three-year contract was set to expire. A week later, sources said she was likely headed to Atlanta.
Named for Atticus Finch from “To Kill a Mockingbird,” "Atticus" is affiliated with Atlanta’s WXIA-TV, an NBC affiliate called “11 Alive.”
It is a big step up for Carter, who had a big impact here. Atlanta is the No. 7 market in the country, while Buffalo is No. 53.
It is unclear if Carter will be on-air for WXIA or working on investigations for all Tegna stations, including WGRZ-TV.
WXIA has several former Channel 2 staffers, including meteorologist Chesley McNeil and storyteller Matt Pearl. Former Channel 7 reporter Paola Sura also is on the staff.
The vice president for news for all of Tegna is Ellen Crooke, a former Channel 2 news director who became the news director of WXIA after leaving here and was named to her present position in 2014.
Carter, who is president of the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists and was named local news personality of the year by this columnist in January, joined Channel 7 in the summer of 2018 after working at a station in Charlottesville, Va.
A Syracuse University graduate, she earned her degree in broadcast journalism and policy studies.
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, CBS News anchor/reporter Jeff Glor follows CNN’s Wolf Blitzer as the interview subject in the Buffalo Broadcasters Association’s online series “A Conversation With …”
Host Jacquie Walker of CBS affiliate WIVB-TV will be interviewing the Tonawanda native, one of the three co-hosts of “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” about his career and the current state of the news industry.
Viewers can submit questions to Glor, who anchored the “CBS Evening News” for 18 months ending in June 2019, during the live show. Tickets are $10 for BBA members and current students and $20 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buffalobroadcasters.com.
Speaking of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association, it premiered the first episode of a 10-episode, 30-minute news program, "Broadcasting Buffalo,” in corroboration with SUNY Buffalo State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on WNYO-TV, the sister station of WUTV owned by Sinclair Broadcasting.
According to the BBA, the series focuses on current issues and one goal is “to provide real world experience as the students work with a wide range of broadcasting professionals.”
The Buffalo State Communications Department designed classes in broadcast journalism taught by former Channel 4 reporter Ellen Notarius and in TV production by longtime cable employee Rick Karnath to produce the show.
Each week a different Buffalo broadcasting veteran will host the show. Former WBEN-AM and Buffalo News reporter Brian Meyer was the host of the premiere, with future hosts to include former Channel 2 consumer reporter and current Fredonia State professor Mike Igoe, former Channel 2 anchor-reporter Suzanne Chamberlain and former Channel 2 anchor-reporter Erica Brason.
According to a release, the BBA and the college are preparing another 10-episode arc of the series, which will highlight legends in local broadcasting.