Alan Pergament: Madison Carter begins Atlanta job; Christy Kern's absence from WIVB a mystery

The asterisk concerns where the games were carried. The men’s games were carried on a broadcast network, which generally get higher ratings here. The women’s games were carried on cable.

There has been some sentiment that Disney should move the semifinals and finals next year from its cable sports network ESPN to its broadcast network, ABC.

Aaron Rodgers’ debut performance as the latest guest host of “Jeopardy!” got off to a slow start Monday when he read a flat opening statement. But, in the words of Larry David, who was one of the answers in a category dealing with being bald, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was “pretty, pretty good” after that.

And the final “Jeopardy” ending was a classic and went viral before the episode even ran. When the defending champion from Ontario didn’t know the “Final Jeopardy!” answer, he wrote: “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

Many in the audience laughed because they knew the guy was referring to the controversial decision to kick a field goal with about 2 minutes left in the NFC title game between the Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to cut the Tampa lead to 31-26 even though Green Bay needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie. I am sure there was a lot of explaining done for “Jeopardy!” fans who don’t follow football at homes across America.

