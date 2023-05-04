While promoting his new book this week in interviews with NBC’s Chuck Todd, Savannah Guthrie and Andrea Mitchell and others, Luke Russert displayed why he was hired as a NBC correspondent shortly after the death of his legendary father, Tim.

He was comfortable, personable, smooth, knowledgeable and thoughtful while discussing his book, “Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself.”

If there weren’t a writers strike, I imagine he would have been booked on several late-night shows that are now forced to be in reruns.

During those interviews, you could see that Luke easily could have had a long career in national TV news if he had chosen.

Of his decision to leave the business, he wrote: “I have the job of a lifetime, but it does not feel fulfilling.”

So, he decided to travel the world and write a book that works on multiple levels.

It is a personal story in which he honestly discusses his parents. But it also is a travel guide full of world history and religious lessons.

As a bonus for Western New Yorkers, there is much discussion of his father’s hometown, Buffalo, and his love of the Bills.

There are several references to Buffalo throughout the book. There also is a moment relatable to many children in Western New York who have lost a loved parent.

“I cry because he (his father) never got to see the Bills win a Super Bowl,” wrote Luke.

He placed a Bills football in his father’s casket, along with a Washington Nationals hat and a Bruce Springsteen CD.

Admittedly, I was predisposed to love the book. I interviewed Luke’s father several times during his days as host of “Meet the Press.” I enjoyed it when he purposely mangled my Russian name and made it the French sounding “Perjamon.”

His death was one of those “where were you moments” for me that has added poignancy today. I was on a golf course with former Buffalo News sports editor and managing editor Howard Smith, a close friend who died last week.

My daughter called me early in the round and asked, “have you heard about Tim Russert?”

Then she told me about his tragic death. Stunned, I immediately left the course to write a column about one of South Buffalo’s legends.

Alan Pergament: With Tim Russert gone, Sunday will never be the same If it’s Sunday, it’s “Meet the Press.” Not today. It won’t be the same without Tim Russert, who moderated the NBC political program for the last 17 years. For years, I had a Sunday ritual that ended when my parents died. They lived in Florida, so at least every Sunday I’d call them to check in. For weeks after

“After hearing all the worthy tributes that journalists and political leaders gave Friday after the sudden death of Buffalo's favorite son, I paused to try and put what his passing at the age of 58 means to his hometown,” I wrote.

“In a way, it will be as devastating a loss to Western New York's image as it would be if his beloved Buffalo Bills ever left town. As tribute after tribute referenced Russert's love of his hometown, it was a reminder that he helped the area's image immeasurably. Now, sadly, his help will be gone after the eulogies stop.”

Within a few days of his death, Tim’s widow, the brilliant writer Maureen Orth, sent me an invitation to the memorial service at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., where a poised Luke delivered a eulogy that was so powerful that it soon led him to be hired by NBC News.

Luke writes about the dark day of his father’s death in the first chapter of the book. Reading about it brought back memories. It made me cry.

I am sure many other people reading the book, which this week quickly rose to No. 1 on the Amazon bestseller list, will cry, too.

My girlfriend, Patricia Farrell, who grew up in South Buffalo, also cried reading that chapter. She has a Russert connection. She wrote a poignant story, “The Milkman,” about her late father Neil R. Farrell that is in Tim Russert’s book, “Wisdom of Our Fathers: Lessons and Letters from Daughters and Sons.” (She writes much better than I do.)

She plans to be at The Blackthorn in South Buffalo at 6 p.m. Sunday – Tim’s birthday – when Luke is having a book event that also is a fundraiser for the family of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.

I plan on buying books for my three children, who I suspect will relate to Luke’s honest discussion of his parents.

My children also may be a little jealous of Luke’s travels. To his credit, he admits he could be viewed “as a poster child for white privilege” and thanks to money left to him by his father was able to do something many people in their 20s and 30s wish they could afford to do.

“I’m using money from a death to try to explore life,” he writes.

The book made me recall traveling Europe after graduating from college on a trip paid for by my older brother. I vowed to travel the world every year. But life interceded and I never did.

Luke writes lovingly of both of his accomplished parents, while clearly illustrating that he grew up as a daddy’s boy.

“I grew closer to dad. I feel like he gave me more of a fair shake,” he writes. “Even when I did well by mom, her praise felt empty.”

He notes his father wasn’t a risk-taker and somewhat surprisingly never interviewed a foreign leader outside of the country.

“Dad was measured and cautious, mom is exciting, a true badass,” he writes.

His mother, a Peace Corps volunteer who knew the value of understanding people by traveling the world, was more of an adventurer. She joined Luke during some portions of the trip. They had never traveled together before and grew closer as Luke admired the energy she had beyond her years and saw her “with new eyes.”

However, his mother eventually thought there should be limits to how long her son should travel before returning to the real world. Luke listened to his mother’s admonitions but continued traveling.

His travels had some scary and some surprising moments.

A Bills yarmulke shows up during a trip to the Holy Land described near the end of the book.

There is an incredible moment when Luke meets a former serious girlfriend – and her now-husband – that illustrates we live in a small world.

I suspect people who are more spiritual than I am will love the book even more than I did.

The best way I can explain how much I enjoyed it is to note that I did something I rarely do when I plan on writing about a book. I stopped taking notes and just enjoyed the ride.

It is a relatable ride that may make you cry, laugh and feel a little jealous. And it likely will make you look at Luke Russert – and perhaps your own life – with new eyes.