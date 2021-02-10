Alan Pergament: Love him or hate him, Tom Brady proves to be huge ratings draw again in WNY

Tom Brady is still a huge draw in Western New York after leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
That’s the primary takeaway from the huge local rating for Tampa Bay’s one-sided 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 Sunday night.
While the national rating on CBS slipped to a 38.2 and reportedly was the least-watched Super Bowl in 14 years with “only” 96.4 million viewers, the game had a 51.7 preliminary rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. It may decline to 51.3 if the end time is changed but either way that is a huge rating considering Tampa Bay won by the largest margin in the Super Bowl in 18 years.
The expected 51.3 final rating in Buffalo means that 51.3% of television households in Western New York were tuned in to this year’s Super Bowl.
Buffalo is the No. 53 TV market, with each rating point equaling 5,767 households.
CBS said the Super Bowl was the most live-streamed NFL game ever, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute, up 65% from a year ago.
It also will easily be the highest-rated and most-watched program of 2021 by a wide margin.
Kansas City was the No. 1 market with a 59.9 household rating. Boston averaged a 57.6 rating, which was the second-best rating ever for a Super Bowl in Brady’s former area. That is incredible considering that Brady played in nine Super Bowls for New England.
Tampa was No. 3 with a 52.3 rating, only slightly higher than the rating in Buffalo.
The rating here was even higher than the 50.4 rating locally for Kansas City’s 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Fox affiliate WUTV a year earlier in Super Bowl 54.
It also likely made Channel 4 the No. 4 highest-rated CBS affiliate in the country after Kansas City, Boston and Tampa Bay because the Buffalo rating was slightly higher than the 50.4 rating in the overnight markets for fourth place Minneapolis.
Sunday’s game started with a 50.2 rating at 6:30 p.m. on WIVB, reached as high as 55.8 at 7:15 p.m. but slipped to 46.5 at 9:30 p.m. when it was clear that Brady was going to earn his seventh Super Bowl win.
The ratings held steady during the two 15-minute rating periods during the halftime performance by The Weeknd from 8:25 through 8:39 p.m. The rating was 51.5 from 8:15 through 8:30 p.m. and 50.0 from 8:30 through 8:39 p.m. The rating increased to 52.0 after halftime ended.
Besides Brady, the quarterback many Western New Yorkers love to hate, the high rating could have been the result of the Bills success this season and the fact the cold weather combined with Covid-19 precautions kept more viewers at home.
Brady was always a big Super Bowl draw in Western New York when he quarterbacked the New England Patriots.
The Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the February 2019 Super Bowl had a preliminary rating of 52.4 on WIVB-TV and was the No.3 market in the country behind only Boston (57.1) and Richmond (52.6).
That was a drop from the 56.4 rating for the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the Patriots on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) in the February 2018 Super Bowl when the Buffalo market was the highest-rated in the country.
The 2018 Super Bowl rating was in a tie for the second-highest ever in Buffalo, behind only the local record rating of 57.2 for the Patriots' comeback victory over Atlanta in 2017 carried by WUTV.
The last two Bills playoff games this season had higher ratings than the Super Bowl here.
The Bills’ 17-3 victory over the Baltimore ratings had a 52.8 rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate.
The Bills’ 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game had a 52.2 rating on Channel 4.
All three Bills playoff games this season and the playoff games in the 2017 and 2019 seasons exceeded a 50 rating.
The Bills’ 27-24 wild-card playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts a week before the Ravens game had a 51.8 rating on Channel 4.
The Bills’ playoff 22-19 loss last season to Houston on Jan. 4, 2020, averaged a 50.9 combined rating on ESPN and WKBW-TV (Channel 7.)