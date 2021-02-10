Alan Pergament: Love him or hate him, Tom Brady proves to be huge ratings draw again in WNY

Tampa was No. 3 with a 52.3 rating, only slightly higher than the rating in Buffalo.

The rating here was even higher than the 50.4 rating locally for Kansas City’s 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Fox affiliate WUTV a year earlier in Super Bowl 54.

It also likely made Channel 4 the No. 4 highest-rated CBS affiliate in the country after Kansas City, Boston and Tampa Bay because the Buffalo rating was slightly higher than the 50.4 rating in the overnight markets for fourth place Minneapolis.

Sunday’s game started with a 50.2 rating at 6:30 p.m. on WIVB, reached as high as 55.8 at 7:15 p.m. but slipped to 46.5 at 9:30 p.m. when it was clear that Brady was going to earn his seventh Super Bowl win.

The ratings held steady during the two 15-minute rating periods during the halftime performance by The Weeknd from 8:25 through 8:39 p.m. The rating was 51.5 from 8:15 through 8:30 p.m. and 50.0 from 8:30 through 8:39 p.m. The rating increased to 52.0 after halftime ended.

Besides Brady, the quarterback many Western New Yorkers love to hate, the high rating could have been the result of the Bills success this season and the fact the cold weather combined with Covid-19 precautions kept more viewers at home.