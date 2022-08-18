During Monday night’s tense series finale of “Better Call Saul,” AMC carried a promo for “Cooper’s Bar,” the short-form digital series starring Buffalo native Louis Mustillo and “Saul” star Rhea Seehorn.

It was a testament to how much AMC believes in “Cooper,” in which Mustillo (“Mike & Molly”) plays an aging actor trying to convince a nasty television executive (Seehorn) to play himself in a pilot for a series set in a bar adjacent to his California home.

Mustillo, one of several Buffalo celebrities whose voices are heard when calls to Chef’s restaurant are delayed before someone gets on the line to take your reservation or order, and Seehorn are two of several creators of the series that premiered in the spring.

It received nearly 4 million views on a variety of platforms including AMC+, AMC.com, video on demand and the company’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube feeds.

Last week, AMC Networks announced to critics attending a virtual press tour that “Cooper’s Bar” was renewed for a second season.

Seehorn, who is best known for her 2022 Emmy-nominated role of Kim Wexler on “Better Call Saul,” received a second Emmy nomination for “outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series” for playing the nasty Hollywood executive in “Cooper’s Bar.”

The program was one of three series developed to serve fans of “Saul” for its final season that ended Monday night.

The six-episode first season series was originally developed and pitched by Seehorn and Mustillo.

In season one, Cooper Marino (Mustillo) is a struggling actor who pitched a TV show set in his bar to Kris Latimer (Seehorn).

The series was filmed at the actual bar Mustillo has in his Los Angeles home that inspired the series.

If you haven’t watched the six episodes, they can be watched in an hour and are readily available on YouTube and are loaded with Buffalo references. In addition, AMC reports the first season is being added this month to two of AMC Networks’ FAST channels carried by third-party platforms, and recently appeared on the IFC linear network.

The series finale included a hot chicken wing challenge between Cooper and Latimer to determine if he was going to play himself in the proposed series.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The 10-minute episodes have multiple references to Buffalo. The Bills’ playoff comeback victory over the Houston Oilers, Eddie Brady’s bar, the Talkin’ Proud campaign, Elmwood Avenue and several other local ties are sprinkled throughout the episodes that should make Buffalonians smile.

In preparation for second two, Mustillo and “Cooper’s Bar” writers David Conolly and Hannah Davis toured Buffalo last weekend to get some ideas. Conolly also appears in the series.

An AMC release announcing the renewal noted “season two will pick up where season one left off, with a freshly signed contract to develop the ‘authentic’ Tiki Bar TV series featuring Cooper and his gang of misfits as they navigate the many trials of first-time Hollywood professionals in a series of meta-comedic episodes. Seehorn will also return in her co-starring role.”

“This series really struck a chord with our digital and streaming fanbase in ways we hadn’t seen before, and not just in the Buffalo metropolitan area. We knew we had to follow the story of this crew of has-beens, never-was’s and maybe-could-be’s into a second season,” said Kevin Dreyfuss, senior vice president of Content Room digital originals, in the release. “Shows like ‘Cooper’s Bar’ are great creative playgrounds for our AMCN talent and a way to serve the fans something fresh. It was great to collaborate with Rhea and everyone else associated with the show on both sides of the camera for season one and we are looking forward to a fantastic season two.”

Said Seehorn in the release: “We are so excited that our first six episodes were received so well and couldn’t be more thrilled that AMC would like us to continue Cooper’s story! It has been a wonderful collaboration!”

Said Mustillo in the release: “I’m very excited and happy to be doing a second season with my Cooper’s Bar family! I love Cooper -- he is a survivor with a heart of gold and it’s so much fun to fight his fight.”

If you are wondering how Mustillo and Seehorn got together on this project, you are not alone.

The answer will come in a future longer column about the program based on an interview with Mustillo. That’s called a tease in the trade.

NFL Report: I suspect the NFL Network won’t be simulcasting the Bills game with Denver on Saturday locally to protect the exclusive local rights of WIVB-TV.

An NFL Network representative told me this week that the Bills’ 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts should only have been carried by WIVB here and shouldn't have been simulcast on the NFL Network.

Bills fans angry as NFL Network switches from Bills-Colts ending, then goes to split screen At one point, NFL had the Bills' game as the lone image as Buffalo drew into field goal range, but switched to the split screen for Tyler Bass' winning kick.

A different NFL Network representative explained why the end of the Colts-Bills game was disrupted nationally by the start of the Seattle-Pittsburgh game: “It was an editorial and production decision to make the change. This is in line with similar situations in the past, not just as it relates to that specific game.”

WIVB stayed with the Bills-Colts game.