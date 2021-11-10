Alan Pergament: Lockport singer Joshua Vacanti advances to final 13 of 'The Voice'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Patricia Clune had done her best over the weeks to drum up support for her daughter in a marketing campaign across Western New York that was aimed at getting her daughter the votes needed to advance.

Cami Clune has since performed at multiple events in Western New York and sings in a WGRZ-TV promo, “Glad 2 Be Here.”

Vacanti, 28, hasn’t had the same widespread support as Clune locally.

However, he has one big local celebrity fan.

After I tweeted about his first performance on the show of the song “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2,” WGRZ co-anchor Scott Levin replied on Twitter: “And I watch him singing worship most weekends at my church service!!! The Chapel. He’s an authentic WNY with a killer VOICE! Go JOSHUA!!!”

The Buffalo Bills offense may be struggling, but the team is still putting up big numbers in viewership.

The Bills’ 26-11 victory over Miami on Oct. 31 had a 51.4 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. And their 9-6 loss to Jacksonville Sunday had a 49.9 rating on WIVB. Those are close to Super Bowl numbers.

Spero Dedes is the play-by-play announcer and Jay Feely is the analyst on Sunday’s game with the New York Jets carried by WIVB.