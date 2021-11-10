Alan Pergament: Lockport singer Joshua Vacanti advances to final 13 of 'The Voice'

Lockport singer Joshua Vacanti is one of 13 competitors to advance in the live finals of NBC’s competition series “The Voice.”
Vacanti advanced early in Tuesday’s results show after being named one of the two highest vote-getters of Team Legend as the competition narrowed from 20 to 13 performing next Monday.
The vote came one night after Vacanti’s performance of a Lady Gaga song, “You and I,” in the live round of 20 singers was loudly praised by judges Ariana Grande and John Legend. (Judges typically loudly praise just about every singer.)
Legend had previously blocked Grande from getting Vacanti on her team, which she brought up again Monday night.
“You are remarkable, it was amazing,” said Grande after Vacanti’s performance.
“Your voice is stunning,” Legend told Vacanti. “That was incredible.”
It is the second straight year that a Western New York singer has done well on the show. Last September, Cami Clune was eliminated in the semifinal round.
Clune’s coach, Kelly Clarkson, saved Clune a week earlier, but Tuesday’s instant save vote was entirely in America’s hands.
On her final performance show, Clune dedicated her performance of Brandi Carlisle’s “The Joke” to her mother, Patricia, whom she called her best friend.
Patricia Clune had done her best over the weeks to drum up support for her daughter in a marketing campaign across Western New York that was aimed at getting her daughter the votes needed to advance.
Cami Clune has since performed at multiple events in Western New York and sings in a WGRZ-TV promo, “Glad 2 Be Here.”
Vacanti, 28, hasn’t had the same widespread support as Clune locally.
However, he has one big local celebrity fan.
After I tweeted about his first performance on the show of the song “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2,” WGRZ co-anchor Scott Levin replied on Twitter: “And I watch him singing worship most weekends at my church service!!! The Chapel. He’s an authentic WNY with a killer VOICE! Go JOSHUA!!!”
The Buffalo Bills offense may be struggling, but the team is still putting up big numbers in viewership.
The Bills’ 26-11 victory over Miami on Oct. 31 had a 51.4 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. And their 9-6 loss to Jacksonville Sunday had a 49.9 rating on WIVB. Those are close to Super Bowl numbers.
Spero Dedes is the play-by-play announcer and Jay Feely is the analyst on Sunday’s game with the New York Jets carried by WIVB.
WGRZ-TV ran a misleading crawl this morning. The crawl on the NBC affiliate said MSNBC anchor Brian Williams is “retiring” after 28 years with NBC and the cable channel. Williams, who began anchoring MSNBC’s popular “The 11th Hour” after being dumped as the anchor of “NBC Nightly News” for falsely claiming his helicopter was hit by a grenade during the Iraq War, isn’t retiring. He is leaving NBC News at the end of the year. There is a difference.
He didn’t announce his plans beyond spending time with his family. But his note to colleagues appeared to leave open the possibility of returning to broadcasting. "This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another," he wrote. "There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere."