Alan Pergament: Local TV news needs to do better job putting Covid-19 vaccination protests in context

The station then carried a brief interview – done by an unseen reporter or photographer – with an unidentified, anguished woman who spoke at the rally.

“I would like there to be freedom of choice where people are not pushed against the wall saying if you don’t get the shot, you can’t work,” she said. “If you don’t get the shot, you can’t go to a restaurant. America was based on freedom. It is still based on freedom and we should be able to have the freedom of choice.”

Of course, she has the freedom to decide whether to be vaccinated. But with it come consequences.

After her comments, someone should have been called on to explain that freedom of choice in America isn’t unlimited. You can’t put other people’s lives in jeopardy. Children can’t go to school without being vaccinated for multiple diseases.

On Monday, WIVB-TV reporter Chris Horvatits showed how easy it is to put debatable claims about Covid-19 in context.

After an ECMC nurse who is leaving her job because she declined the vaccine said she declined because she didn’t have enough information on the long-term effects of the shot, Horvatits interviewed Russo.