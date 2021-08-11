Alan Pergament: Local Tokyo Olympic ratings finish down close to 40% from Rio

Associated Press TV writer David Bauder noted Tuesday “in what was otherwise a rough two weeks in Tokyo NBC television viewers responded – at least slightly – to the U.S. Olympic team's strong performance in the second half of the Games.”
That optimistic take didn’t appear to be the case in Western New York.
The Tokyo Games never really got any ratings momentum here.
The final six nights of competition when Americans overtook China for the most gold medals averaged a 9.2 rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate. That was down from a 14.2 average rating for those six nights five years ago for the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The final two nights of Tokyo competition – when the United States’ men’s and women’s basketball teams won gold medals in live coverage – were the lowest-rated nights of the 15 nights of competition. However, the start time of 10:30 p.m. on both nights meant the coverage ended past 12:30 a.m., which undoubtedly lowered the overall rating as people went to bed.
The rating on Friday night when the U.S. men defeated France was a 7.8, with the rating on Saturday night when the U.S. women defeated Japan a 5.8.
However, the basketball games were only a part of the lengthy coverage on both nights.
The low ratings for the final two nights of competition brought the overall average for the 15 nights here on WGRZ to under double digits at 9.9, down 38% from the 16.0 average here in Rio.
Of course, it is rare for any prime-time entertainment program to get a double-digit rating these days of so many entertainment options.
And the ratings in Western New York don’t reflect streaming numbers at a time an increasing number of people watch TV that way.
The Tokyo closing ceremonies Sunday had a 7.1 rating on WGRZ, down 42% from a 12.2 rating in Rio.
A rating point in Buffalo is equal to 5,285 households.
Bauder reported Nielsen said the prime-time broadcast viewership for the second week was down 46% from the Games in Rio, while the ratings for the first week were down 52%. The fact the percentage loss was lower in the second week was an optimistic way of looking at things.
He added NBC reported the Tokyo Games averaged 15.6 million in prime-time viewership when the main network, cable outlets and streaming were added, which was down 42% from the Rio Games.
Here are some more final thoughts on Olympic coverage.
Olympic prime-time host Mike Tirico did a fine job, even if he didn’t make anyone forget Jim McKay and Bob Costas. To be fair, the host role doesn’t have the importance it used to have. Tirico essentially served as a traffic cop sending viewers to different venues, introducing highlights of sports not ready for prime time and did occasional interviewers.
Tirico was at his smoothest when he had to call a few minutes of the men’s basketball gold medal between the USA and France when the on-site announcers lost the feed.
Some of the ratings decline here could have been because Western New Yorkers watch the Canadian coverage on CBLT, the local CBC affiliate out of Toronto. CBC’s coverage included more live events than NBC’s coverage – especially of track and field events in the final week. It also carried the closing ceremonies live. However, CBC ratings here are no longer available from Nielsen.
One of the highlights of the final days was the bronze medal won by American Molly Seidel in only her third marathon. It was beautifully captured live by NBC at the start of Saturday’s program after it ran a moving feature about all she had to overcome.
NBC’s coverage seemed to me to be more and more focused on Americans than it has been in Olympics past. It was often in a cheerleading fashion, but all nations do that. CBC’s coverage celebrates the performance of Canadian athletes even more.
One of the disappointments in the coverage was how little NBC highlighted performances by non-Americans, with few up-close and personal stories told about international athletes. That used to be a strength of Olympic coverage.
However, it was understandable this time since Covid-19 prevented NBC feature reporters to travel to foreign lands to do interviews before the Games. International athletes did provide some of the most compelling live shots, notably with Australian swim coach Dean Boxall celebrating the gold medal victory of Ariarne Titmus and Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi spontaneously agreeing to share a gold medal for the high jump. Those moments will undoubtedly live on in future Olympic promos.