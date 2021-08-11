Alan Pergament: Local Tokyo Olympic ratings finish down close to 40% from Rio

The low ratings for the final two nights of competition brought the overall average for the 15 nights here on WGRZ to under double digits at 9.9, down 38% from the 16.0 average here in Rio.

Of course, it is rare for any prime-time entertainment program to get a double-digit rating these days of so many entertainment options.

And the ratings in Western New York don’t reflect streaming numbers at a time an increasing number of people watch TV that way.

The Tokyo closing ceremonies Sunday had a 7.1 rating on WGRZ, down 42% from a 12.2 rating in Rio.

A rating point in Buffalo is equal to 5,285 households.

Bauder reported Nielsen said the prime-time broadcast viewership for the second week was down 46% from the Games in Rio, while the ratings for the first week were down 52%. The fact the percentage loss was lower in the second week was an optimistic way of looking at things.

He added NBC reported the Tokyo Games averaged 15.6 million in prime-time viewership when the main network, cable outlets and streaming were added, which was down 42% from the Rio Games.

Here are some more final thoughts on Olympic coverage.