Alan Pergament: Local stations are no ratings match against Josh Allen in TNT's 'The Match'

This is a special edition of the old Sports on the Air column:

My girlfriend joined me watching "The Match" on TNT Wednesday night for a few minutes before asking: Who would watch this?

“Every Bills fan,” I responded.

I exaggerated a little bit to try and compete against Charles Barkley for a laugh. (I know I lost.)

The charity golf event that had veteran NFL legends Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady competing against young legends Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a 9.4 local rating on cable from 7 to 10:42 p.m.

I don’t yet have a national rating.

A rating point in Buffalo now represents 6,375 homes, up from 5,285 households. The number went up because Nielsen now includes broadband-only homes.

Aaron Rodgers' birdie putt on 12th hole provides winning margin over Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in 'The Match' The team of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady defeated the pairing of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday in Capital One’s “The Match,” a 12-hole golf exhibition contested at Las Vegas’ Wynn Golf Club.

The 9.4 rating is equivalent to about 59,925 households, which would more than fill Highmark Stadium when you consider many households have at least two viewers and many more people are uncounted because they were part of watch parties at restaurants and the homes of friends or relatives.

However, the 9.4 rating is less than a quarter of the rating a Bills regular season game generally receives but two times the average rating for Buffalo Sabres games last season.

It also is very rare for any program to get a rating as high as 9.4 these days, especially after the May sweeps end and the networks rely on more reality programs and reruns.

For further comparison, the combined Wednesday night ratings for the four broadcast network affiliates – CBS affiliate WIVB, NBC affiliate WGRZ, ABC affiliate WKBW and Fox affiliate WUTV was 10.6 at 8 p.m., 9.8 at 9 p.m. and 7.8 at 10 p.m.

The rating for "The Match" on TNT was generally four times higher than the rating for the New York Rangers' 6-2 win over Tampa Bay Wednesday on ESPN in the first game of the Eastern Conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

My girlfriend wasn’t the only one who abandoned the golf competition.

The rating for "The Match" was the highest from 7 to 8 p.m. when it had the most competition for viewers against syndicated programming on the network affiliates. It peaked at 11.0 about 15 minutes into the match and hit a low of 7.9 from 9:15 to 9:30 p.m. When Rodgers and Brady won on the final hole, the rating was an 8.1.

The hour-by-hour decline in viewership may have been partly due to the entertainment value of the 12-hole event decreasing as the quarterbacks became more serious about winning.

Allen’s humorous highlight – he didn’t have many golf highlights – was in the pregame show when he showed Brady the golf ball he was using contained a photo of the shirtless GOAT on the day of the 2000 NFL combine, the year that he was drafted.

Allen is usually perfect when it comes to public relations. However, in the preshow online hosted by J.J. Watt, he could have done a better job defending Buffalo food after one of the veteran QBs – I think it was Rodgers – made fun of Western New York cuisine. Allen’s only defense was the area has the best chicken wings.

Barkley, one of the analysts on the broadcast, had the best lines of the night.

As the QBs sprayed their drives all over the Las Vegas course endangering spectators, Barkley cracked: “All these people need to stand in the middle of the fairway. They’ll be safe.”

His second-best line was about the overall play of the QBs. “I give these guys credit; it is not easy to embarrass yourself on national TV.”

As far as TNT’s coverage, it could have done a much better job – especially early – following the flight of the ball as the QBs sprayed it all over the place before it landed.

The scouting report given to me on "The Match" by Jim Nantz, CBS’ NFL and golf announcer, was pretty accurate except for the ending.

Nantz, who has covered Rodgers playing in the AT&T Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, believed the MVP might be the best putter.

“He’s got a very sporty game and he's a clutch player,” said Nantz. “Putting is so much about confidence, bravado, handling pressure, which goes with their main job description. Just from what I've seen in the past. I think I might give that edge to Rodgers. I've watched him make some obscenely long putts.”

Rodgers sank the winning putt on the 12th hole.

Nantz also predicted Brady and Rodgers, who had experience in made-for-TV matches, would take the early lead and the competition would be “destined for the last hole.”

However, he added he kind of liked “the young guys to come from behind and win in the end ... I'm expecting Josh to rally once he and Patrick get settled in and accustomed to the clunkiness of the equipment and the cameras in their faces.”

To the contrary, Rodgers and Brady came from behind to win in the final two holes.

Nantz also made a pretty good prediction about Ryan Fitzpatrick during a conference call last September with NFL writers and television critics.

He said back then if Fitzpatrick retires from the National Football League, the veteran quarterback had a second career ahead if he wants it.

“After he plays for his 32nd team, he’ll be a great addition for somebody’s broadcast crew,” cracked Nantz.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, forever a favorite of Bills Mafia, appears set to retire after 17 NFL seasons Although he has not made an official announcement, former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson posted a screen grab Thursday of a text message from Fitzpatrick on Twitter. In the message, Fitzpatrick sent an image that included names of his teammates from his various stops around the league – which numbers in the hundreds – along with a short message: “Forever grateful for the magical ride.”

Fitzpatrick, who last week announced his retirement, is reportedly in discussions to join Amazon’s studio crew working "Thursday Night Football" games.

Al Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer and Kirk Herbstreit the analyst. Michaels prefers to work with only one analyst, but I’d prefer to hear Fitzpatrick in the booth rather than in the studio. I predict he’ll be a better analyst than Brady, who joins Fox’s No. 1 team after he retires.

