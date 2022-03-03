Alan Pergament: Local Olympic ratings cratered; WNY stars of 'The Voice' set for telethon

It is time for a variety of broadcasting updates.
Olympic Update: The crack by co-host Colin Jost on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” about his own network’s coverage of the Beijing Olympics certainly hit the mark in Western New York.
During Saturday’s “Weekend Update,” Jost set up the joke with a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering the invasion of Ukraine: “Many analysts were surprised Putin went through with the invasion even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that buildup.”
Then Jost delivered the punch line: “Kind of like NBC still went through with airing he Winter Olympics.”
Last week, I noted that the Olympic ratings in prime time for the first 11 days on local NBC affiliate WGRZ were about 35 percent lower than they were for the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. I added that I didn’t see anything to suggest they would improve.
That turned out to be an understatement. Things deteriorated fast.
The final six days of Olympic coverage averaged a 5.2 rating on WGRZ. The highest-rated night was a 6.0 and the lowest rated was a 4.3. Overall, the Olympics averaged a 7.5 rating here, down 41 percent from a 12.8 in 2018.
A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.
Most network prime time programs would be thrilled to get a 7.5 rating, but the rights to carry the Olympics is much higher than the cost of producing a prime-time program.
The network and WGRZ – which doesn’t subscribe to Nielsen – likely had to give advertisers a considerable number of extra ads to compensate for lower-than-expected ratings.
“The Voice” Update: Joshua Vacanti and Cami Clune, the two Western New York singers who had good runs on NBC’s “The Voice” in the last two years, will appear on the annual Variety Kids Telethon this weekend.
It will be broadcast live from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday on WGRZ, Channel 2, and continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday on WBBZ, Channel 67.1, Cable 5.
Vacanti’s excellent, extended run on NBC’s “The Voice” ended in the semifinals in December. That was as far as Clune made it a year earlier.
Since Vacanti and Clune are former bandmates, it would be nice if they could sing a duet at some point.
The celebrities on the telethon also include singer Frankie Scinta; "Singing Policeman" Moe Badger from the Buffalo Police Department; Robbie Takac from the Goo Goo Dolls; Buffalo Bills great Darryl Talley; and local bands.
Buffalo attorney Paul J. Cambria and Darius G. Pridgen, Buffalo Common Council president and senior pastor at True Bethel Church, are co-hosts.
Buffalo Sabres Update: The firing of Mark Preisler last month as the executive vice president of media and content for Pegula Sports and Entertainment after about eight years has led to promotions for two PSE employees.
Chrisanne Bellas and Jeff Matthews have taken over the majority of the media and content responsibilities. Matthews now is the vice president on the Buffalo Bills side and Bellas on the Sabres side.
Kleinhans Update: Do you ever stop and think when attending a concert at Kleinhans who the music hall is named after?
WNED-TV, the local PBS station, is going to remind viewers about that and more in a new documentary airing at 9 p.m. March 21, “Kleinhans’ Gift to Buffalo.”
According to a release, the original production “shares the story of how a generous gift from Ed and Mary Kleinhans, whose love of music, Buffalo, and each other, led to the building of a world-class concert hall.”
The documentary features interviews with historians, musicians, architectural scholars, and community members about the concert hall, which opened in 1940.
An invitation only special screening is being held Thursday night at Kleinhans.
WGRZ Update: WGRZ announced late last week that Jeff Woodard, who was the news director at the station until 2016 when he left to become director of marketing and communications at his alma mater, SUNY Fredonia State College, is returning to the NBC affiliate in his old role.
He replaces Athan Kompos, who was let go in October after four years in that role and almost two decades at the station. No reason was given in a memo to the staff sent back then by General Manager Jim Toellner. Kompos’ departure shocked the newsroom, especially since the news department has done well in recent years. Collin Bishop, the assistant news director, had been the interim news director after Kompos left and had some internal support to lose the interim tag before Woodard was hired.