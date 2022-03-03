Alan Pergament: Local Olympic ratings cratered; WNY stars of 'The Voice' set for telethon

The final six days of Olympic coverage averaged a 5.2 rating on WGRZ. The highest-rated night was a 6.0 and the lowest rated was a 4.3. Overall, the Olympics averaged a 7.5 rating here, down 41 percent from a 12.8 in 2018.

A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.

Most network prime time programs would be thrilled to get a 7.5 rating, but the rights to carry the Olympics is much higher than the cost of producing a prime-time program.

The network and WGRZ – which doesn’t subscribe to Nielsen – likely had to give advertisers a considerable number of extra ads to compensate for lower-than-expected ratings.

“The Voice” Update: Joshua Vacanti and Cami Clune, the two Western New York singers who had good runs on NBC’s “The Voice” in the last two years, will appear on the annual Variety Kids Telethon this weekend.

It will be broadcast live from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday on WGRZ, Channel 2, and continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday on WBBZ, Channel 67.1, Cable 5.

Vacanti’s excellent, extended run on NBC’s “The Voice” ended in the semifinals in December. That was as far as Clune made it a year earlier.