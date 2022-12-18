Alan Pergament: Like the weather in Bills win, Kugler, Sanchez mostly defy expectations

About six hours after the Buffalo Bills lost a special place in NFL history, they delivered another come-from-behind game that will be talked about for decades, at least around Western New York.

Everything about the Bills’ 32-29 fourth-quarter comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins Saturday night was special, except for the end of the NFL Network telecast.

To add to the special nature of the victory assuring the Bills of a playoff berth, it came on the same day that Minnesota’s 39-36 overtime victory over Indianapolis erased the Bills’ playoff win over Houston as the greatest comeback victory ever.

It prompted Buffalo News sportswriter Mark Gaughan to call it an “instant classic” and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III to liken it to a playoff game.

You almost wonder why play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler and analyst Mark Sanchez didn’t come up with something with as much perspective after Tyler Bass’ 25-yard field goal at game’s end.

Kugler did say at the end of the third quarter that it was “an outstanding ball game.” At game’s end, he just said, “what a ball game” before ending with “this has been fun.” I suspect CBS’ Jim Nantz and NBC’s Mike Tirico would have come up with something more.

For most of the game, it probably felt more like agony than fun for Bills fans.

The ending aside, Kugler and Sanchez had something in common with the game: The pair, who normally work second-tier Fox games, defied expectations. I'll explain later.

The crowd noise made it difficult to hear them at times, but from what I heard they had a reasonably good game and especially were sharp in the fourth quarter when the Bills came from behind.

But they needed to say something special about the Bills' version of “The Drive” – an almost 90-yard march that ended with the game-winning field goal in the snow.

Kugler has a very good voice, asked Sanchez appropriate questions, had a decent excitement level and handled the weather like a meteorologist.

“All in all, not a bad December night in Buffalo,” he said early in the game.

“We may not have gotten the snow game we expected, but we’re off to a good start,” he said at the start of the second quarter. As the snow arrived with about 11 minutes left, he noted people at home were thinking, “finally there’s that snow we were promised.”

His enthusiasm level was exceptional on the 44-yard Allen run before his touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that tied the game at 29.

It was fashionable on Twitter to pile on Sanchez, he of the infamous butt fumble a decade ago. But he was a much better analyst than expected.

He speaks haltingly at times, but he was sharp on several occasions. He called Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s touchdown pass to James Cook as the clock struck zero at the end of the first half to give the Bills’ a 21-13 lead “ill-advised,” unless you’re Josh Allen.

“Then you let it slide,” said Sanchez.

At halftime, he added Allen, who could have cost the Bills a field-goal try if the pass hadn’t been caught, “got away with murder … That’s like QB 101. My man is living right.”

He was quick to note that Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds tried to tell something to safety Jordan Poyer before Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit Jaylen Waddle for a long, third-quarter touchdown. “They got their wires crossed,” assessed Sanchez.

He also noted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert’s success was at the expense of the right side of the Bills defensive line.

He credited Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for changing course and having Allen run on the edge rather than up the middle on his 44-yard run.

Finally, he explained the side-by-side pick routes by receivers Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie that ended up causing the key pass interference penalty on third down that put the ball on the Dolphins’ 13-yard line and allowed the Bills to run out the clock before Bass’ winning kick.

But you could have played beer pong with the number of times he referred to the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill as “The Cheetah.”

“I’m getting exhausted watching ‘The Cheetah,’ ” said Sanchez late in the first half.

It was exhausting – and a little annoying – hearing about him, too.

The word “annoying” usually comes to mind in reference to sideline reporters. But Laura Okmin did something rare for a sideline reporter: She said something interesting.

Early in the game, she noted that Dorsey had two sheets of plays prepared. One sheet was for when the weather was decent, as it was at the start of the game. The other sheet was for what was coming with snow, as it did in the fourth quarter.

You had to wonder if Dorsey brought out the second sheet during the Bills’ field goal drive in the final six minutes to seal a game that defied expectations for multiple reasons.

And I’m not just talking about how good the weather was for most of the game. The game also proved that all the pregame talk about how Miami would have a weather disadvantage was exaggerated. If anything, the game showed that it is more difficult to adjust to the heat as the Bills had to do in the Miami game earlier in the season than it is to adjust to the cold. After all, you can dress for the cold. You can’t undress for the heat.

You could even make a case that the Bills outplayed Miami in Miami and lost, and Miami outplayed the Bills in Western New York and lost.

Now on to more highs and lows of the telecast:

Delay of Game: After Bills fans just couldn’t stop throwing snowballs despite being warned it could cost the Bills a 15-yard penalty, the fans' punishment was having the game briefly delayed in the cold. Officiating expert Mike Pereira delivered the line of the night when asked what the officials could do about the snowballs. “They can run for cover, that’s about it,” he said. Then he explained assessing a penalty against the Bills would be tough. “You never know for sure who is throwing them,” said Pereira, saying the snowballs could be thrown by a Bills or Miami fan.

The Challenge: Pereira said there wasn’t enough to overturn the challenge made by Bills coach Sean McDermott after the officials ruled McKenzie didn’t catch a sideline pass. He was right. It cost the Bills a timeout they didn’t end up needing.

The Oscar: Sanchez said Allen earned one after drawing a late hit penalty as he was pushed out of bounds by Miami’s Elandon Roberts on the tying touchdown drive. It did seem like a weak call.

The Backflip: Bills back Nyheim Hines was shown doing one after the touchdown catch that gave the Bills a 14-6 lead. Fans who have been clamoring for him to have a bigger role since being acquired from Indianapolis were undoubtedly doing backflips, too.

Bad Timing: The NFL Network quickly went to commercial as Kugler declared Allen had been stopped on a two-point conversion attempt to tie the game in the fourth quarter. “He goes airborne and leaves the ball behind,” said Kugler. If you were on Twitter, you learned that the play was under review. Sure enough, the ruling was overturned because Allen crossed the plane of the goal line and the game was tied at 29. “A great camera shot,” assessed Pereira after the commercial.

Dean Martin Would Have Been Talking Proud: Who didn’t love Bills fans singing “Let It Snow” at the two-minute warning when the NFL Network didn’t go to commercial?

Strangest Interview: After the cameras caught Miami coach Mike McDaniel lobbying the referee, sideline reporter Peter Schrager asked the Dolphins coach what that was all about. McDaniel rambled on, saying “we’re just communicating, a good coach, official relationship." If it had been a court of law, he would have been charged with perjury.

The Tom Brady Award: Once again, the cameras caught Bills receiver Stefon Diggs having an angry display a la Brady on the sidelines, tossing his helmet. Okmin said he was shouting about getting the ball and added it was as if he thought she had an open channel to Dorsey. At least that’s what I thought she said.

Scoring Error: After a touchdown pass to Hill gave Miami a 26-21 lead, Kugler said it was the first time the Dolphins had the lead in the game. They actually led earlier, 3-0. Kugler later made fun of his mistake, suggesting a 3-0 lead wasn’t worth mentioning.

The Nicknames: Sanchez is big on nicknames. Besides referring to Hill’s nickname as “Cheetah” and Waddle's as “Penguin,” he referred to Allen as “The Freak from Firebaugh.” I’m not sure the last one should stick.

The Three Letters Is Back: On the post-game show, host Colleen Wolfe said of Allen: “This may be his MVP moment.” On Twitter, Colin Cowherd wrote: “Bills offensive identity is mostly, ‘Hey, Josh, just put on your cape and be Superman.’ The good news – even in snow – it works.”

Hey, It’s Cable: Sideline reporter Schrager said McDaniel took the words of his former head coach, Dan Quinn, with a slogan for dealing with the cold: “Embrace the Suck.”

The Absolute Wrong Decision: When McDaniel decided to go for two points with Miami behind 21-19 in the third quarter, Kugler did his play-by-play job by asking Sanchez if he agreed with the decision. “Absolutely the right decision,” said Sanchez. It turned out to be the absolute wrong decision. If Miami had just kicked the extra point to trail 21-20 and everything else had stayed the same, they would have had a two-score lead at 30-21 later in the game rather than 29-21. That would have meant the Bills would have been trailing rather than tied during their final field goal try. Who knows if that would have changed their play-calling?

Risky Business: Kugler also asked Sanchez what he thought of McDaniel going for it on a fourth and one in the first quarter. Sanchez appeared to like it, saying you have to take some risks in a game like this. The risk paid off and soon Miami had a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The Right Decision: Kugler and Sanchez seemed baffled by Bills back Devin Singletary’s decision to give himself up around the 4-yard line rather than score a touchdown in the final minute. It was worthy of debate. Perhaps Singletary was wanting to make sure he didn’t fumble or he remembered the Bills’ playoff loss to Kansas City after taking the lead with 13 seconds left in regulation. By giving himself up short of the goal line, Singletary assured the Bills that a short field goal would win without giving Miami a chance to come back. The strategy worked.

Dream On: NFL Network pregame and postgame analysts Steve Smith Sr., Michael Robinson and Maurice Jones-Drew sure seemed to be enjoying themselves on the set off the field despite the cold at Highmark Stadium. It would have been more enjoyable for viewers if they didn’t talk over each other. Wolfe, the host, seemed to enjoy herself the most, saying going to a game under these conditions was her “dream come true.” Of course, Bills fans are still dreaming of the Super Bowl. If anything, the game showed how difficult the road to the Super Bowl will be even if the Bills get the homefield advantage in difficult weather conditions.