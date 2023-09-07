Notes picked up from the cutting room floor:

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) co-anchor Lia Lando received about 15 seconds of national fame playing a news anchor reporting on a hurricane in the current episode of the Showtime series “Billions.”

Lando has appeared in several TV series playing a fictional anchor.

Her Internet movie database (IMDb) list of credits include “Suspicion,” “Succession,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” "Manifest” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”

Blink and you might miss her in “Billions.” She is in two short scenes as workers are watching her deliver news on TV about the storm.

Former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who has joined the NFL Network, isn’t alone in picking the Buffalo Bills to make the Super Bowl.

Peter King predicted a Philadelphia Eagles-Bills Super Bowl matchup in a recent edition of "Football Morning in America," available on NBCSports.com. Frazier picked the Bills to win the Super Bowl over San Francisco.

Wrote King: “I say [Josh] Allen returns to more efficient form, Von Miller provides a late-season defensive boost, and they finally get off the schneid in Kansas City in the playoffs. Allen’s too good, and too determined, to let the end of 2022 leak into 2023.”

On the other hand, King predicted the Bills’ first opponent on “Monday Night Football,” the New York Jets, would win the AFC East: “I like the Jets – a lot,” wrote King. “I like them to win a tough division. But it’ll be tough for playoff neophytes, even with [Aaron] Rodgers, to survive a postseason gauntlet that could have [Patrick] Mahomes, Josh Allen or [Joe] Burrow in the way.”

And he predicted Bills safety Damar Hamlin would be comeback player of the year, ahead of Denver quarterback Russell Wilson and Houston receiver John Metchie, who is recovering from leukemia.

Wrote King: “Once Hamlin suits up in week one and plays a snap, he wins. Contest over.”

Buffalo writer Tom Fontana is coming to Western New York on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 to talk at his high school alma mater, Canisius, and his college alma mater, SUNY Buffalo State. He is doing a fundraising luncheon at Canisius and a day of classes at Buffalo State.

Fontana is unable to write any scripts for his next TV project or even talk about it during the writers’ strike.

But he told me more than a year ago his next project is a six-episode series “Monsieur Spade” with writer-director Scott Frank (“Queen’s Gambit") set in 1963. It stars Clive Owen and will be carried on AMC.

“It’s Sam Spade [Humphrey Bogart’s character] 20 years after ‘The Maltese Falcon’ living in the south of France and successfully avoiding his previous life and then all hell breaks loose,” explained Fontana more than a year ago.

During the strike, Fontana can still write but there are conditions.

“I can write a play, I can write a short story and I can write a TV script, but it cannot be under contract. In other words, if I signed a contract with Showtime to write a pilot and then we went on strike, I can't write that particular pilot.”

He is writing a play.

“The lead character is Dean Martin. And it's based on the night he quit the tour that he was on with Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra in 1988. It was like the Legends reunion tour. It's about why he quit that night.”

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh said the popularity of the series on Netflix and Peacock has been profitable for him after all.

“I am a profit participant in the show, and I don’t think anybody needs to lose one second of sleep over how much money I’m making from ‘Suits,’ ” he said laughing.

Sad to see the recent news of the death of David Rotterman, who spent 23 years at Buffalo Toronto Public Media in key roles. Rotterman, 59, had been chief content officer at WNED-TV and WBFO and before that vice president for television production. He was executive producer of several documentaries that were broadcast nationally on PBS stations. He was most recently the president and CEO of PBS Western Reserve in Akron, Ohio.

Regular readers of this column know I’ve become a fan of NBC chief legal expert Laura Jarrett. So I was happy to see she was recently named to succeed Kristen Welker as the co-host of “Saturday Today.” Her debut is Saturday. Welker replaces Chuck Todd as host of “Meet the Press” on Sept. 17.

The delay of the Emmy Awards to Jan. 15 because of the Hollywood strikes sets up a strange situation in which the 2023 and 2024 Emmy Awards most likely will be eight months apart. In other words, shows like “The Bear” can get back-to-back Emmys.

It might have been wiser to do what the Television Critics Association did and just name this year’s winners and not be concerned about a show that doesn’t get strong ratings anyway.