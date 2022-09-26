Alan Pergament: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green right duo for Bills loss that needed CBS' officiating expert

CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins noted that Buffalo Bills star Von Miller told her he considered quarterback Josh Allen “the Will Ferrell of NFL quarterbacks” because he smiles and has so much fun compared to other more serious signal callers.

Allen wasn’t smiling after the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon. The exhausted quarterback was seen being consoled by Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the traditional post-game hugs. It went viral.

Tagovailoa has been taking it on the chin from Bills fans for two years, but he might have won over some of them more by that gesture of sportsmanship than by the two big passing plays he made in the game.

But it wasn’t the biggest post-game viral moment.

The moment that Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was smashing everything in the coach’s box after time ran out on the Bills attempt to get a potential game-winning field goal was all over social and broadcast networks.

Several days earlier, Dorsey was shown smiling in the coaching box at Highmark Stadium as he gathered his materials after a 41-7 "Monday Night Football" stomping of the Tennessee Titans.

It might be a good idea for Dorsey to request that cameras stay out of the coaching box from now on. Dorsey’s behavior wouldn’t have looked out of place in one of Ferrell’s movies.

I doubt many Bills fans could laugh about it immediately after the game.

However, time and distance in a 17-game season might help ease the pain of a literal hotly contested game that had so many players going down with injuries and heat exhaustion that CBS play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan described the lineups as a “game of musical chairs.”

There was nothing funny about it, but all the players going down wouldn’t have been out of place in a sports movie starring Ferrell exaggerating how dangerous and brutal pro football can be.

I’m a Harlan fan. He isn’t quite the Will Ferrell of announcers, but he certainly is entertaining.

Near game’s end, after Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead accidentally kicked a ball into a teammate’s backside for a safety, Harlan cracked, “it gives a whole new meaning of kicking you know what.” If the game had been on cable or streamed, he could have used the gentle expletive.

The play – the game's third viral moment – was instantly referred to as a butt punt, joining former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez’s memorable butt fumble in NFL infamy. (To his credit, Sanchez, now a Fox analyst, self-deprecatingly tweeted about the butt punt, “woah,… stay out of my lane bro.”)

Before the game, Harlan called the Bills “compromised” because of all the injuries in their defensive secondary. That’s a nice way of saying they were vulnerable there.

He didn’t compromise when talking about Allen’s status in the league. He called him “the best quarterback in the league.”

Harlan and analyst Trent Green were the perfect duo for a strange game that saw the Bills dominant in yards and time of possession and still lose. Green, a former Super Bowl winning quarterback is pretty dry and doesn’t have much of a personality. But he saw everything that Allen and Tagovailoa were seeing in describing replays. He also saw the thing that frightened Bills fans – Allen’s hand being looked over by the team’s medical personnel late in the fourth quarter.

Green even anticipated a play based on the formations that he was seeing – the TD pass from Allen to Isaiah McKenzie.

He was quick to note that Allen was mad at himself after missing an open McKenzie in the end zone on fourth down and goal when the Bills could have taken a 24-21 lead.

And he gently criticized Allen for throwing a dangerous pass across the field that only he and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes usually can get away with.

Here is a sentence that I thought I’d never write: The game had so many questionable calls and noncalls that I wish there had been talk about the officiating. CBS could have used its officiating expert, Gene Steratore, instead of relying on Green to explain if calls were appropriate. Steratore was nowhere to be found.

Steratore might have explained that Allen couldn’t spike the ball after fumbling the snap on the last play of the first half because that would have resulted in a grounding call. Allen threw a pass that Stefon Diggs caught to end the half. Harlan and Green never addressed the rule. Green just said that Allen “realized he couldn’t get the spike done” but didn’t explain why. The error of omission made Allen look like he made a mental error when he knew the rule.

And Steratore certainly would have been an asset in explaining how Tagovailoa, who was knocked silly at the end of the first half after his head hit the turf, was allowed to play the second half after passing a concussion check.

After the game, the NFL Players Association reportedly was investigating the handling of the concussion check. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said the Dolphins claimed Tagovailoa looked knocked silly because his back locked up, which was the team’s post-game explanation. It drew some skepticism.

The writer of the Will Ferrell basketball movie “Semi-Pro” couldn’t have come up with a funnier and stranger explanation.

Now on to more highlights from the game coverage:

Paging Twitter: The social network is the best tool when broadcast networks go to commercial during coaching challenges. Twitter followers found out quickly that Miami’s challenge failed. Coach Mike McDaniel thought Diggs fumbled after a long gain. The replay showed he had been touched by a Dolphin.

Dorsey Takes Some Hits: The Bills play caller was getting some Twitter heat after the Bills ran two Zack Moss runs with a 7-0 lead before Allen fumbled to give the Dolphins’ great field position before their first touchdown. Moss later had a 43-yard run that caused his Twitter haters to apologize.

Safety Precautions: Green suggested that Miami take a safety because Morstead had so little room to kick before the Bills received one when his punt hit teammate Trent Sherfield in the backside. In a way, the Bills might have been better off if the punt hadn’t been blocked because Morstead’s kick from the end zone would have given them better field position than Morstead’s subsequent booming free kick. Of course, they would have needed a touchdown instead of a field goal to win.

The Pinball Wizard: Harlan got excited on one Allen run, noting, “Allen pinballs across the field; he is special.”

Maybe Steve Levy Was Right: The ESPN play-by-play announcer was surprised that the Titans decided to kick off after winning the coin toss in the Monday night loss to the Bills even though most teams defer. Green questioned Miami doing it again Sunday. The Bills – who apparently have lost all three coin tosses this season – then scored their eighth straight touchdown on an opening drive.

The Statistics: CBS does a much better job delivering game statistics as they happen than NBC and ESPN did on the Bills' two prime-time games.

The Sunny Side of the Street: A former Miami quarterback, Green noted the Dolphins’ stadium is constructed in a way that the hometown team is on the shady side of the sideline and opponents are in the sun. On 100-degree days, that’s the very definition of a homefield advantage.

The Hoodie: He is no Bill Belichick, but it was amusing to see McDaniel wearing a hoodie on the shady side of the field at the start of the game after viewers were told it was 97 degrees. Bills coach Sean McDermott, who has had skin cancer, wore a long sleeve shirt.

No Debate: Harlan could do a better job getting Green involved in commenting on tough coaching decisions. He wasn’t asked by Harlan for a comment when the Bills went for it on fourth down before their first touchdown. Green volunteered he wasn’t surprised when they went for it again on fourth down. Green seemed to understand why McDaniel didn’t go for it on a short fourth down deep in his territory because failing to do so would give the Allen-led offense a short field. The decision paid off when Allen fumbled on the Bills’ subsequent possession.

From Insult to Injury: Green questioned a weak holding call on Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford early in the game after looking at a replay. “I don’t know if I see a lot of holding on that one.” Translation: It was a bad call. A few minutes later, Benford was injured and the Bills had to go further into their defensive backfield reserves.

Hard Knocks: Bills tight end Dawson Knox took one hard hit before leaving the field briefly for what was described as being unrelated to the tackle.

Party of Five: At one point, Harlan noted that five Bills offensive players were so worn out from the heat that they were on their knees unable to continue.

Jinx: Tyler Bass missed a crucial 38-yard field goal after Harlan noted he had made 14 consecutive kicks on the road.

Repetitive Practice: After Greg Mancz came in to replace an injured offensive lineman, Harlan mentioned he came off the practice squad. Harlan added he said that “about 18 times” in a day of injuries.

No Miami Energy Crisis: As the Dolphins defense had to be on the field for two-thirds of the game, Harlan wondered: “Where is Miami even finding the fuel for this?”

Quoting Ferrell: We’ll find up which Bills are still standing in the NFL game of musical chairs next Sunday when they visit Baltimore. CBS’ second team of announcers, play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, analyst Charles Davis and sideline reporter Evan Washburn, are calling the game. Bills fans probably hope the team will take this famous Ferrell quote to heart: “No matter how much you screw up in life, you can fix it.”