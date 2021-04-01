Alan Pergament: Ken Burns brings to life the complexities of 'Hemingway'

“As I confronted all of this negative stuff, it became important that the art transcended it and basically didn't excuse it,” Burns said of Hemingway’s behavior.

“But not to excuse him, I nevertheless found that, as we often find with great artists, there is this terrible price to pay among those closest to that person and among the outer circle and, of course, most notably to one's self.”

Novick acknowledged Hemingway’s flaws but by the end she “felt more compassion for him and his struggles and his demons.”

“Maybe it was looking at his face and hearing Jeff read his words and thinking about the mental illness in the family and just the burden of a hypermasculine man in the world he lived in and what that was to live up to. There's something really sad.

“And then there's the work," she continued. "It became much more important seeing the different drafts, seeing the manuscript pages, seeing how hard he worked and seeing how seriously he took it all the way through. ... Not every word he wrote is pure genius, but when it is, there's nothing better. And, so, for me it was like a full circle, actually, to appreciate his humanity.”

The words of McCain near the end of the series may have put Hemingway in the best context.