Alan Pergament: Ken Burns brings to life the complexities of 'Hemingway'

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns has the same problem that Ernest Hemingway had before another novel was published. How do I top myself or at least live up to my reputation?
Burns and producers Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein and writer Geoffrey Ward rise to Emmy-level again in the six-hour documentary “Hemingway” that premieres at 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday on WNED-TV, the local PBS affiliate.
Narrated by actor Peter Coyote with actor Jeff Daniels reading the words of the man often described as the greatest writer of the 20th century, “Hemingway” brings to life the complexities of a former newspaperman.
Like the novels of the writer nicknamed Papa, it works on many levels. It is filled with adventure, romance, and history lessons as Hemingway lived through two World Wars, the Spanish Civil War and the Cuban Revolution.
It also is a psychological profile of a man who grew up in a dysfunctional family and ended his life by committing suicide, as his father and two other close relatives had done.
Hemingway traveled the world, married four times, had multiple concussions, created his own myth by lying about his heroism, was fascinated by death, battled mental illness and alcoholism, survived two plane crashes and harshly treated some very famous people who helped his career.
Hemingway’s four wives are voiced by actresses Keri Russell (first wife Hadley Richardson); Patricia Clarkson (Pauline Pfeiffer); Meryl Streep (Martha Gellhorn); and Mary-Louise Parker (Mary Welsh).
They help Burns, whose highly praised works include “The Civil War,” “Jazz,” "Vietnam" and "Baseball,” succeed in his goal of exploding the myth of the macho man and big-game hunter that Hemingway created to his own peril.
With his typewritten and handwritten pages – complete with words crossed out – in view, you practically feel Hemingway’s sweat writing the 47 versions of the final page of the classic “A Farewell to Arms.” It illustrates how seriously he took every word.
And you almost feel the anxiety and frustration of Hemingway’s wives and his famous literary friends who were unable to please him.
His 92-year-old son Patrick calls him a good father and his charm and other positive attributes are on display, including helping a young J.D. Salinger.
But so are Hemingway’s considerable flaws, including frequently committing adultery, using a racial epithet in one of his letters and being cruel to other writers. They are addressed so some viewers may judge him as harshly, as some critics – whom he referred to as "lice" – judged his books.
One famous line in “The Sun Also Rises” speaks to those who bought the Hemingway myth. “Isn’t it pretty to think so?”
The six hours should heighten interest in such Hemingway’s novels as “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “A Farewell to Arms” and “The Old Man and the Sea” to the point they might return to bestseller lists.
Burns follows his familiar script, using national and international scholars and authors to assess Hemingway's work and archival footage and photographs to trace his travels from his birthplace in Illinois, to Paris, the Florida Keys, Cuba, Spain and eventually to Idaho, where he was treated for depression before committing suicide. And, of course, there is the music of the period.
Perhaps the most macho myth-busting revelation is that Hemingway’s mother dressed him like one of his sisters and as an adult he switched clothes with at least one wife.
Viewers also learn that he disliked his mother so much that he didn’t attend her funeral; and that he was jealous of the writing career of Gellhorn, who gained greater access as a war correspondent than he did.
He was drawn to experience life and confront death in some frightening ways, being wounded in World War I, covering bullfights, hunting big game and becoming a war correspondent for the Toronto Star. He fictionalized those adventures in his stories in a style described by NBC newsman Edwin Newman in announcing his death at 61 in 1961 as “terse, often flat, sardonic, almost painfully masculine.”
Irish novelist Edna O’Brien, one of the most quotable Hemingway experts, noted: “Ordinary life was anathema to him. It had to be a life of adventure.”
One surprising commentator was the late Sen. John McCain, who in an interview years ago said he always wanted to be Robert Jordan, the character fighting fascism during the Spanish Civil War in “For Whom the Bell Tolls” set in 1937 and played by Hemingway’s friend Gary Cooper in the movie. McCain said he admired Jordan for “serving a cause greater than yourself.”
In a video conference call, Burns and Novick addressed bringing the decadeslong “Hemingway” journey to life.
“I think we were drawn to trying to get at a real Hemingway,” Burns said. “I think the persona of the wild man, the drunk, the bar guy, the big-game hunter, the big-sea fisherman is sort of what we inherit, the baggage we carry. But almost immediately we began to see how thin and frail that was, not just for him, but in fact.”
Through it all, Hemingway was a disciplined writer who headed to his typewriter every morning.
“I don't think Hemingway would survive if that's all he was, just that barroom guy,” added Burns.
One critic on the video call noted, that after watching the series, he admired Hemingway more as a writer and less as a person. That is something every viewer will have to decide.
“As I confronted all of this negative stuff, it became important that the art transcended it and basically didn't excuse it,” Burns said of Hemingway’s behavior.
“But not to excuse him, I nevertheless found that, as we often find with great artists, there is this terrible price to pay among those closest to that person and among the outer circle and, of course, most notably to one's self.”
Novick acknowledged Hemingway’s flaws but by the end she “felt more compassion for him and his struggles and his demons.”
“Maybe it was looking at his face and hearing Jeff read his words and thinking about the mental illness in the family and just the burden of a hypermasculine man in the world he lived in and what that was to live up to. There's something really sad.
“And then there's the work," she continued. "It became much more important seeing the different drafts, seeing the manuscript pages, seeing how hard he worked and seeing how seriously he took it all the way through. ... Not every word he wrote is pure genius, but when it is, there's nothing better. And, so, for me it was like a full circle, actually, to appreciate his humanity.”
The words of McCain near the end of the series may have put Hemingway in the best context.
“He had lots of vices,” said McCain. “He was a human being. That, my friend, erases a whole lot of other what may be failings in life.”