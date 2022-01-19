Alan Pergament: Kelsey Anderson returns to 'Wake Up!' Monday; Kate Welshofer back on 'Town Hall' shortly

This is what I’m thinking:

One way to measure the popularity of local television personalities is by how many readers notice when they’re absent for some time.

By that measure, WIVB-TV (Channel 4) morning co-anchor Kelsey Anderson is very popular. I've received many inquiries about her whereabouts in the last few weeks.

She’s been off the air for several weeks, which has raised concern among her fans.

A few weeks ago, Channel 4 News Director Lisa Polizzi confirmed that Anderson had taken a personal leave and the station hoped she will be back soon.

Polizzi now has a date for Anderson’s return.

The news director wrote that “she’ll be on ‘Wake Up!’ on Monday, Jan 24."

“All of us at News 4 are happy to have Kelsey back,” wrote Polizzi. “We missed her.”

So did her fans.

It will be up to Anderson upon her return to decide if she wants to share why she has been off for several weeks.