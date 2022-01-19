Alan Pergament: Kelsey Anderson returns to 'Wake Up!' Monday; Kate Welshofer back on 'Town Hall' shortly

This is what I’m thinking:
One way to measure the popularity of local television personalities is by how many readers notice when they’re absent for some time.
By that measure, WIVB-TV (Channel 4) morning co-anchor Kelsey Anderson is very popular. I've received many inquiries about her whereabouts in the last few weeks.
She’s been off the air for several weeks, which has raised concern among her fans.
A few weeks ago, Channel 4 News Director Lisa Polizzi confirmed that Anderson had taken a personal leave and the station hoped she will be back soon.
Polizzi now has a date for Anderson’s return.
The news director wrote that “she’ll be on ‘Wake Up!’ on Monday, Jan 24."
“All of us at News 4 are happy to have Kelsey back,” wrote Polizzi. “We missed her.”
So did her fans.
It will be up to Anderson upon her return to decide if she wants to share why she has been off for several weeks.
Fans of popular WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) anchor Kate Welshofer also wonder why the host of the 4 p.m. daily show “Most Buffalo” hasn’t been co-anchoring the 5:30 p.m. “Town Hall” newscast with Michael Wooten lately.
Channel 2 General Manager Jim Toellner said Welshofer will be back on the 5:30 p.m. newscast shortly.
“We just spread some things out with the recent Omicron surge,” he explained. “Had her working on other projects. She has still been doing 'Most Buffalo.' ”
Speaking of spreading things out, Channel 2 viewers may have noticed that evening co-anchors Maryalice Demler and Scott Levin and morning co-anchors Melissa Holmes and Pete Gallivan have been separated by more than 6 feet again on the anchor desk.
“Playing it safer for a bit,” Toellner explained. “The health and safety of our staff is paramount.”
NBC News has found where Grand Island is located on a map.
You may recall that I wrote Tuesday about the location of the area was off by about 100 miles on a map during Monday’s “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.”
A publicist for the network explained that the newscast updated the report to correct the location of Grand Island.
The Buffalo Bills’ 47-17 wild-card playoff victory over the New England Patriots had a 50.6 rating Saturday night on WIVB, the local CBS affiliate.
That’s a strong local rating, but lower than regular season games against Tennessee, Miami, one of the two earlier games against New England, and Atlanta.
The Bills' 33-21 win over New England had a higher rating at 52.1 than the playoff game. The highest rated game of the regular season was for the Bills' 29-15 victory over Atlanta. It had a 54.5 rating, the highest-rated game in Western New York since meters arrived here in April 2020.
A rating point in Western New York equals 5,285 households.
Some sports fans may think the lower rating had something to do with the Bills game being on opposite a Buffalo Sabres game against Detroit that started earlier Saturday.
It had little impact, if any.
The Sabres’ 4-0 loss to Detroit had a 1.0 rating on MSG before the Bills-Pats game started and a 0.2 rating after it started.
I doubt the fact that the Bills win was a rout affected the rating much or at all because fans probably were enjoying every second of Josh Allen and company's demolition of the Patriots.
More likely, the lower rating was the result of more viewing parties at homes and in bars.