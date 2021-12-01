Alan Pergament: Joshua Vacanti advances to semis on 'The Voice'; WIVB's George Richert plans to retire

This is what I’m thinking:

Lockport native Joshua Vacanti hit the key notes – or should I say Keys notes – Monday to enable him to get enough votes from America Tuesday to move to the semifinals of NBC’s singing reality series “The Voice.”

He was praised Monday night after his performance of the Alicia Keys song, “If I Ain’t Got You,” that was part of the night’s theme of challenging performers to go out of their comfort zone.

“You are such an important artist for this show,” said Blake Shelton, one of the show’s four coaches. “I’m a redneck country music fan and even I want every week to see what you are going to do because I know you are going to blow us all away. And you did it again.”

John Legend, Vacanti’s coach said: “You pull it off every single time. You are such a game performer. Whenever the lights are on and the pressure is on, you show up and give us a knockout performance.”

It is the second straight year that a Western New Yorker has made it to the semifinals as the Final 10 Tuesday was cut down to an Elite Eight.

A year ago, Cami Clune made it that far before being eliminated.