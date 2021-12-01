Alan Pergament: Joshua Vacanti advances to semis on 'The Voice'; WIVB's George Richert plans to retire

This is what I’m thinking:
Lockport native Joshua Vacanti hit the key notes – or should I say Keys notes – Monday to enable him to get enough votes from America Tuesday to move to the semifinals of NBC’s singing reality series “The Voice.”
He was praised Monday night after his performance of the Alicia Keys song, “If I Ain’t Got You,” that was part of the night’s theme of challenging performers to go out of their comfort zone.
“You are such an important artist for this show,” said Blake Shelton, one of the show’s four coaches. “I’m a redneck country music fan and even I want every week to see what you are going to do because I know you are going to blow us all away. And you did it again.”
John Legend, Vacanti’s coach said: “You pull it off every single time. You are such a game performer. Whenever the lights are on and the pressure is on, you show up and give us a knockout performance.”
It is the second straight year that a Western New Yorker has made it to the semifinals as the Final 10 Tuesday was cut down to an Elite Eight.
A year ago, Cami Clune made it that far before being eliminated.
Vacanti and Clune worked together in a band, “Direct Worship,” for a couple of years and were involved in a local TV show carried on a Christian channel.
Vacanti has said Clune’s success was the inspiration for his decision to enter the competition this season.
The finals are scheduled on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate, on Dec. 14.
WIVB-TV (Channel 4) reporter George Richert announced on social networks that he will be retiring on Jan. 21, 2022.
He confirmed his departure in a Twitter message.
“I turn 55 in May,” he wrote. “I have dreamed of retirement for many years and I feel comfortable that I finally can do it. It’s as simple as that.”
Richert is at a relatively young age for a veteran TV reporter anchor to retire, with many veteran anchors and reporters here working into their late 60s.
“There is no underlying reason or surprise ending in why I am retiring," wrote Richert. "It was an exciting way to make a living, but now I can’t wait to do more of what I consider to be the LIVING part.”
Richert had two stints at Channel 4 totaling almost 20 years.
He was a reporter first for five years on WBEN-AM before being hired at Channel 4.
He stayed there for 17 years before becoming the director of communications for the Buffalo Diocese in 2016.
He returned to Channel 4 two years later as calls were intensifying for Bishop Richard J. Malone to step down amid the scandal over his handling of sex abuse and sexual harassment allegations.
The Buffalo Bills' 31-6 romp over New Orleans on Thanksgiving night had a 42.0 rating on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), the local NBC affiliate. That's a strong rating, but Bills games have had higher ratings recently. It is the lowest-rated game since the Bills defeated Kansas City, 38-20, on "Sunday Night Football" in prime time on Oct. 10. That game had a 41.9 rating. This time around, the rating likely was deflated because WGRZ isn't on the satellite provider Dish because of an ongoing dispute with Channel 2's owner, Tegna.
The answer is: This syndicated program is the most popular entertainment TV show in Western New York during the recently completed November sweeps.
The question is: What is “Jeopardy?” The daily syndicated program at 7:30 p.m. weekdays on WIVB averaged a 14.3 household rating on the same day it aired, when it is a rare achievement for any prime-time entertainment program to hit a double-digit rating.
The top-rating special of the month in households was Adele’s performance and interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS, which had a 12.7 rating on WIVB.
The only regularly scheduled prime-time program to average a live double-digit rating was CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” which averaged a 10.4 household rating on Channel 4.