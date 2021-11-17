Alan Pergament: Joshua Vacanti advances on 'The Voice'; CBS' Jeff Glor in WNY to report 2 stories

Not exactly. You can’t get the channel on Dish. But Western New Yorkers can get Channel 2 over-the-air the old-fashioned way with an antenna.

The standoff is a national one between Channel 2’s owner, Tegna, and the satellite provider and not a local one.

The situation takes on immediacy in Buffalo soon because the Bills are playing New Orleans on Thanksgiving night in a rare Thursday game on NBC, carried on WGRZ.

However, if Dish subscribers remain shut out of Channel 2 access, they should be able to get the game on Peacock, NBC Universal’s new streaming site.

Speaking of the Bills, their 45-17 victory over the New York Jets Sunday had a 46.7 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. That is a strong rating, but lower than the Bills have had recently. You might guess that the lower rating was because the game essentially was decided in the third quarter. But the game started with a 42.9 rating at 1 p.m. It increased late in the game, peaking at 49.7 from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., then slowly declining to 48.4 from 3:45 to 4 p.m. and 47.7 from 4 to 4:15 p.m. before ending at 45.4 from 4:15 to 4:30 p.m.

Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy, who had a positive Covid-19 test and missed the Jets game, expects to be back for Sunday’s home game with Indianapolis.

