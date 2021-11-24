Alan Pergament: Josh Vacanti advances to Top 10 of 'The Voice'; Brees vows to be objective on Bills-Saints

“I was able to stay objective,” said Brees, a legendary Saint who will be honored at Thursday's game.

Cris Collinsworth, NBC’s regular No. 1 analyst, told me last week that the market that criticizes him the most is Cincinnati because he is a former Bengal. That led me to ask Brees if he was prepared for criticism from New Orleans fans who don’t think he is as complimentary as they would like.

“Well, if they give me something to be complimentary about, I’ll be complimentary,” said Brees after a laugh. “Look, I have a job to do. I’m a broadcaster for NBC. And, listen, I love the game of football. I love broadcasting the game of football.

"And my job, when I’m in the booth, is to try to articulate the game in the best way that I possibly can to the fans. Exactly what’s happening on the field. To be very impartial. To talk about both teams the exact same way from the perspective of — listen, we’ll have storylines. We’ll have personal interactions that we’ll have throughout the week with players, with coaches, talk big picture, obviously focus on what’s happening on the field and try to dive deeper into some of the explanation of that. Give fans some great insight into my knowledge of the game from being in that Saints offense for so many years and knowing a lot about Buffalo’s offense and defense as well from my film study.