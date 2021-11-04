Alan Pergament: Josh Allen already is an all-time Bills great in his handling of the media

Josh Allen already is the best quarterback in Buffalo Bills history in at least one category – handling the media.

I say this as someone who covered the Bills in the 1970s and early 1980s in a backup role and who has watched every quarterback since handle the media in my role as a TV critic.

I always felt Joe Ferguson was given a raw deal. He treated the media well, thoughtfully answering post-game questions back when they were done at lockers rather than in news conferences far longer than he needed to, even though writers perpetuated the idea he hung his head when things went wrong.

Jim Kelly was a great quarterback, but he sometimes said things during the Bickering Bills era that didn’t endear himself to his teammates or the media.

Doug Flutie was a feel-good, underdog story who gave the impression that he was putting on an act.

Tyrod Taylor appeared to be a very good guy but didn’t reveal enough about himself to become as loved as he should have been by Bills fans.

Ditto for Drew Bledsoe.