Alan Pergament: John Madden memories with a Buffalo flavor – wings, weather and a rare crushing defeat

The Wickie Moment: During the Bills' 10-7 upset victory of the Cowboys in 1996, Madden made the comical suggestion that Western New York is famous for its "beef on wickie" sandwich. At the time, I suggested it was either out of ignorance of Western New York cuisine or because he wanted to rhyme it with "lookie," his pet name for a look-in pass.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Now That’s an Embarrassment: The word was tossed around this season after the Bills lost, 14-10, to a New England team that only passed three times in terrible weather conditions.

That was nothing compared to the Bills’ SNF game against the unbeaten New England Patriots in 2007 that was Madden’s last game here.

After driving 2,609 miles in his Madden Cruiser to get here, he played the same optimistic card he did before the 1992 Super Bowl.

Asked what he really thought of the Bills' chances, Madden said: "There is a way they could make it close." He said they just needed to run back a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.

It didn’t happen. The Patriots won, 56-10, in what Tom Brady has described as his perfect game. Needless to say, it was embarrassing for the Bills.