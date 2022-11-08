Alan Pergament: Joe Davis, Fox's World Series announcer, to call Bills-Vikings with Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Fresh from calling the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, Joe Davis will be the play-by-play announcer for the 1 p.m. game Sunday between the 6-2 Buffalo Bills and the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.

The Bills-Vikings game is the only game Sunday in which both teams having a winning record.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” is at least carrying a game that doesn’t involve a team with a losing record as the 4-4 San Francisco 49ers play the 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers.

Davis will be joined at Highmark Stadium by a couple of people very familiar to Western New Yorkers, analyst Daryl Johnston and sideline reporter Pam Oliver, on what is considered to be Fox’s No. 2 NFL team.

Johnston is a Lewiston-Porter native who starred at Syracuse University and with the Dallas Cowboys. Oliver is a former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) news anchor and reporter who some people erroneously believe covered sports at the station.

Davis, 34, who has been working for Fox since 2014, replaced Joe Buck on the World Series for Fox after Buck bolted to ESPN to work alongside Troy Aikman on “Monday Night Football.”

Before that, Davis replaced the legendary Vin Scully as the play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers and has continued in the role while working on Fox’s national baseball games.

He has some football credentials, having been a two-time captain of the Division III football team at Beloit (Wis.) College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism.

He has had a national television role for a decade, having joined ESPN in July 2012 at the age of 24 as an announcer on college baseball, basketball, football, hockey and softball.

The Bills-Minnesota home game is the only one scheduled against an NFC opponent on WUTV this regular season, which is somewhat of an oddity because three of the four Bills games with NFC teams are on the road.

The Bills opener with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams was carried in prime time on NBC and upcoming road games with Detroit (Thanksgiving, Nov. 24) and Chicago (Christmas Eve, Dec. 24) are on WIVB, the local CBS affiliate.

WUTV has a chance to carry another Bills game. Fox has the Super Bowl this year.

The network has announced that the season two premiere of Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef” will get the prestigious postgame placement after the game ends on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12). The series then will air at 8 p.m. Thursdays.

One of the more interesting sounding Fox midseason series, the crime thriller “Accused” from Howard Gordon, the co-creator of “24” and “Homeland,” debuts Jan. 22 before moving to 9 p.m. Tuesdays.

According to a Fox release, the series is based on a BBC crime anthology show and “each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast.”

Alex Gansa (“24,” “Homeland”) and David Shore (“House,” “The Good Doctor”) are executive producers of a series that has attracted an impressive cast, including Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport and Molly Parker.